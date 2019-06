- Reckless drivers, beware. Cameras are coming to New York City school buses to catch you.

The high-tech cameras will record license plate numbers of drivers illegally passing school buses when children are getting on and off the bus.

Logan Bus Company has a contract with the city providing nearly 2,000 school buses. During the upcoming school year, 10 city school buses will be equipped with the cameras as part of a trial program.

The cameras are already on some buses for a pilot program in the East Meadow School District on Long Island.

"There's been quite a few instances where not only one car will not stop, but six at a time will blow past a school bus while the stop sign is out," Logan Bus Company Vice President Corey Muirhead said.

The company providing the cameras is Virginia-based BusPatrol America. It uses artificial intelligence to detect when drivers are illegally passing school buses when children are boarding or getting off the bus. The company said the technology seems to be a strong deterrent because it isn't seeing repeat offenders.

CEO Jean Souliere said that 99% of the drivers who get a ticket don't receive another one.

"So, that's another indicator for us to know that we're doing a good job," Souliere said.

And by the way, it is an expensive ticket: it ranges between $200 and $300.

What is the passing school bus law in New York? Here is some information from the Department of Motor Vehicles.