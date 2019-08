In this May 13, 2019, file photo, New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) In this May 13, 2019, file photo, New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

- The head of New York City's main police union is criticizing the police commissioner's decision to fire an officer who placed an unarmed black man in a chokehold that contributed to the man's death in 2014.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said Commissioner James O'Neill's announcement Monday that he has fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo shows O'Neill "has chosen politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead."

Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by Pantaleo during an arrest. Pantaleo's lawyer has said the officer used a reasonable amount of force.

Lynch said O'Neill "will wake up tomorrow to discover that the cop-haters are still not satisfied, but it will be too late."