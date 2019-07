- 23 and 1 is a record The Nutley Little League Team never even thought they'd come close to. "I was like, 'Is that really our team?'" said one player.

But proving that hard work and lots of practice pays off, this group of 7th graders are on their way to the coveted Intermediate World Series this weekend in California to go glove to glove with teams from all over the world.

"These kids all go to school. They might as well be just a middle school baseball team" said Coach Pete Breihof who gave his boys one final pep talk before they head out West following a tournament win, then a victory in the New Jersey state championship against the defending champions of that title, and finally a win in the East Regional Championship in Maryland. The team's all stars say they've been giving it all they've got for months.

But probably the biggest fan and supporter of this team is Coach Pete who's watched this group grow for the past 4 months. "I'm beyond proud. Proud is the biggest understatement word you can use. I love these kids."

This will be the last time the Nutley Little League team wears their uniforms before getting into their World Series jerseys this weekend. They board a 6am flight Friday to San Francisco. Their first World Series game is set for Sunday.