Fast cleanup of nuclear reactors may be risky but also rewarding b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408204139");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408204139-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408204139-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/02/nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816_4884869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408204139-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station, Lacey Township, N.J. (AP file) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/02/nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816_4884869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408204139-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="oyster-creek-nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/12/IndianPointFile_1439375858108_89108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408204139-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Indian Point"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408204139-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/02/nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816_4884869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station, Lacey Township, N.J. (AP file)" title="oyster-creek-nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station, Lacey Township, N.J. (AP file)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/12/IndianPointFile_1439375858108_89108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Indian Point Nuclear Plant in Buchanan, New York. (FOX 5 NY file)" title="Indian Point"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Indian Point Nuclear Plant in Buchanan, New York. (AP file)" title="oyster-creek-nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/12/IndianPointFile_1439375858108_89108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Indian Point Nuclear Plant in Buchanan, New York. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nuclear-reactors-fast-cleanup">Bob Salsberg, AP </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id='related-headlines408204139' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/indian-point-closure-uncertain-future"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/04/10/After_Indian_Point_0_5314860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>What happens when Indian Point closes?</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/experts-new-york-can-absorb-closing-of-indian-point"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/12/IndianPointFile_1439375858108_89108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Experts: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-yorks-indian-point-nuclear-plant-to-close-by-2021"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/12/IndianPointFile_1439375858108_89108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/radioactive-material-found-under-indian-point"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/02/08/Indian_Point_0_820481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Radioactive material found under Indian Point</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nj-nuclear-plant-shuts-down"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/02/nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816_4884869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>NJ nuclear plant shuts down after nearly 49 years</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-jersey-nuclear-plant-closing"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/02/nj-nuclear-power-plant_1517602930816_4884869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Oldest nuclear plant in U.S. closing a year early</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP)</strong> - Companies specializing in the handling of radioactive material are buying retired U.S. nuclear reactors from utilities and promising to clean them up and demolish them in dramatically less time than usual — eight years instead of 60, in some cases.</p><p>Turning nuclear plants over to outside companies and decommissioning them on such a fast track represents a completely new approach in the United States, never before carried to completion in this country, and involves new technology as well.</p><p>Supporters say the accelerated method can get rid of a hazard more quickly and return the land to productive use sooner. But regulators, activists and others question whether the rapid timetables are safe and whether the companies have the expertise and the financial means to do the job.</p><p>"We were up in arms that it was 60 years," Janet Tauro, head of the environmental group New Jersey Clean Water Action, said of the initial plans for <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-nuclear-plant-shuts-down"><strong>decommissioning the Oyster Creek plant</strong></a>. "And then we hear it's going to be expedited to eight years. It's great to get it over with, but are there corners that are going be cut?"</p><p>Once a reactor is shut down, the radioactive mess must be cleaned up, spent nuclear fuel packed for long-term storage and the plant itself dismantled. The most common approach can last decades, with the plant placed in a long period of dormancy while radioactive elements slowly decay.</p><p>Spent fuel rods that can no longer sustain a nuclear reaction remain radioactive and still generate substantial heat. They are typically placed in pools of water to cool, staying there for at least five years, with 10 years the industry norm, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. After that, they are removed and placed in giant cylindrical casks, typically made of steel and encased in concrete.</p><p>But Holtec International, which in the past year has been buying up several retired or soon-to-be-retired nuclear plants in the U.S., has designed a cask it says can accept spent fuel after only two years of cooling.</p><p>Holtec, a corporation with more than 30 years of experience in handling radioactive waste, struck a deal last year to buy <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-jersey-nuclear-plant-closing"><strong>Oyster Creek in Forked River, New Jersey</strong></a>, from its owner, Exelon Generation.</p><p>It also has deals in place to buy several plants owned by Entergy Corp., including: Pilgrim, in historic Plymouth, Massachusetts, closing May 31; Palisades, in Covert, Michigan, set to shut down in 2022; and <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-yorks-indian-point-nuclear-plant-to-close-by-2021"><strong>two reactors expected to close within two years at Indian Point in Buchanan, New York</strong></a>.</p><p>"Our commitment to the nuclear industry includes taking ownership of shutdown nuclear plants so that we can safely and efficiently decommission the plants so that the land can be returned to productive use," Holtec spokeswoman Joy Russell said in an email.</p><p>The proposed sales await NRC approval, with decisions expected in the coming weeks and months.</p><p>Similarly, in January, NorthStar Group Services, a specialist in nuclear demolition, completed the purchase of Vermont Yankee from Entergy with plans for its accelerated decommissioning.</p><p>The full financial details of the pending deals have not been disclosed. But if the agreements are approved, Holtec will inherit the multibillion-dollar decommissioning trust funds set up by the utilities for the plants' eventual retirement.</p><p>The company would be able to keep anything left over in each fund after the plant's cleanup. Holtec and Northstar are also banking on the prospect of recouping money from the federal government for storing spent fuel during and after the decommissioning because there is no national disposal site for high-level nuclear waste.</p><p>The companies jumping into the business believe they can make in profit. For the utilities, such deals free them from having to oversee long, complex projects involving decades of work and round-the-clock guarding of the dangerous waste.</p><p>While there are risks in transferring spent fuel too quickly, experts also note there are dangers while the fuel rods are sitting in the pools, including the chances of a catastrophic fire or leak resulting from a natural disaster, terrorist attack or other event.</p><p>"There's a natural tendency to say, 'Oh, they're doing it fast, they're going to make mistakes, it's not going to be safe,'" said Rod McCullum, senior director of decommissioning and used fuel at the Nuclear Energy Institute, a Washington-based advocacy group for nuclear power. "You're actually getting safer by getting faster."</p><p>In legal briefs filed with the NRC, however, Massachusetts state officials have expressed skepticism about Holtec's plan to decommission Pilgrim on an expedited schedule "never before achieved." Holtec has never managed a decommissioning start to finish.</p><p>Holtec has come under scrutiny over its role in a mishap last August during the somewhat less aggressive decommissioning of the San Onofre plant in Southern California, where two reactors were retired in 2013 and the estimated completion date is 2030.</p><p>Holtec contractors were lowering a 45-ton spent fuel cask into an underground storage vault at San Onofre when it became misaligned and nearly plunged 18 feet, investigators said. No radiation was released.</p><p>Federal regulators fined Southern California Edison, the plant's owner, $116,000, and an investigation found that some Holtec procedures had been inadequate or not properly followed.</p><p>Massachusetts officials have stopped short of asking the NRC to block Pilgrim's sale but have cited the California incident while questioning whether the money in Pilgrim's decommissioning trust fund is sufficient to cover unexpected delays or overruns.</p><p>By Holtec's accounting, the Pilgrim decommissioning will cost an estimated $1.13 billion, leaving $3.6 million in the fund. State officials have described that cushion as "meager" and have warned of "significant health, safety, environmental, financial and economic risks."</p><p>Holtec said its equipment has never been involved in a major accident and stands by its cost estimates.</p><p>Pilgrim, which is along the scenic, environmentally sensitive Cape Cod Bay and is being retired after 47 years, has a history of unscheduled shutdowns and was only recently removed from an NRC list of the nation's least safe reactors.</p><p>The citizen group Pilgrim Watch, which has long pushed for the closing of the plant, is leery of what lies ahead during the decommissioning.</p><p>"The story isn't over. There's a sequel," said Mary Lampert, the organization's director. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/midland-deputy-vehicle-hit-by-train-flipped-over" title="Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/Deputy_hit_by_train_0_7300283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/Deputy_hit_by_train_0_7300283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/Deputy_hit_by_train_0_7300283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/Deputy_hit_by_train_0_7300283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/Deputy_hit_by_train_0_7300283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A deputy waited for one train to pas but didn't see the second train that slammed into his patrol vehicle." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a call of an infant having breathing issues when his vehicle was struck by a train on Tuesday. </p><p>According to Sheriff Gary Painter, two deputies in seperate vehicles were responding to a call of a baby in distress on Tuesday, May 21. The deputies were driving with lights and sirens on and were going through red lights when they were stopped by a slow moving train. </p><p>Once the train went by, the deputy in the first vehicle attempted to cross the railroad tracks but was hit by another train on a seperate track. The force of the impact flipped the deputy's vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/police-pursuing-rv-in-the-porter-ranch-area" title="Police pursuing RV in Southern California" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police pursuing RV in Southern California</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California Highway Patrol officers were chasing a stolen recreational vehicle in a residential area on Tuesday. The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on residential highways, hitting other vehicles along the way, causing heavy damaged to the RV.</p><p>The suspect driving the stolen motorhome has been taken into custody in Tarzana after colliding with two other vehicles in separate incidents.</p><p>The dog that was in the stolen motorhome is OK.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texting-while-crossing-street-ban" title="New York senator puts brakes on ban on texting while crossing street" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(FOX 5 NY file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York senator puts brakes on ban on texting while crossing street</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bill that would ban pedestrians from texting (or doing pretty much anything on your phone or another gadget) while crossing the street is probably bulldozed and dead, according to a report.</p><p>Sen. John Liu, a Democrat of Queens, introduced Senate Bill S5746 in the current session. The legislation , if passed, would slap pedestrians with fines of $25 to $50 for "using a portable electronic device while crossing a roadway."</p><p>But the Democrat who chairs the Transportation Committee told the New York Post that the bill isn't going anywhere—at least not in its current form. Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Democrat of Buffalo, said that he supports making streets safer but that this bill "appears to me as though this is an overreach of government."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midland-deputy-vehicle-hit-by-train-flipped-over"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""The deputy was responding to a call of an infant having breathing issues when the accident happened." (Midland County Sheriff’s Office)" title="KTBC deputy hit by train_1558470518313.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-school-valedictorian-earns-more-than-3m-in-scholarships-amid-homelessness-loss-of-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tupac Mosley, 17, graduated Sunday from Raleigh Egypt High School, after achieving a 4.3 GPA. He was also accepted to more than 40 schools. (Photo Credit: Shelby County Schools)" title="GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-zoo-forced-to-euthanize-flamingo-after-child-throws-rock-into-enclosure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Flamingos stand in their enclosure. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" title="flmaingo_1558488234703-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois zoo forced to euthanize flamingo after child throws rock into enclosure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/police-pursuing-rv-in-the-porter-ranch-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/car_1558492648031_7300421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police pursuing RV in Southern California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texting-while-crossing-street-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New York senator puts brakes on ban on texting while crossing street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-school-valedictorian-earns-more-than-3m-in-scholarships-amid-homelessness-loss-of-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tupac&#x20;Mosley&#x2c;&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;graduated&#x20;Sunday&#x20;from&#x20;Raleigh&#x20;Egypt&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x2c;&#x20;after&#x20;achieving&#x20;a&#x20;4&#x2e;3&#x20;GPA&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;also&#x20;accepted&#x20;to&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;40&#x20;schools&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Shelby&#x20;County&#x20;Schools&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-zoo-forced-to-euthanize-flamingo-after-child-throws-rock-into-enclosure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Flamingos&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;stand&#x20;in&#x20;their&#x20;enclosure&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois zoo forced to euthanize flamingo after child throws rock into enclosure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 