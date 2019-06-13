< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/noaa-gfs-weather-model-upgrade">Raegan Medgie, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412581636"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:44PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (NOAA)" title="NOAA_KANSAS_SUPERCELL_THUNDERSTORM_061319_1560476909200.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/noaa-gfs-weather-model-upgrade" data-title="What NOAA's weather model upgrade means for Fox 5" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/noaa-gfs-weather-model-upgrade" addthis:title="What NOAA's weather model upgrade means for Fox 5" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/noaa-gfs-weather-model-upgrade";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Raegan\x20Medgie\x2c\x20FOX\x205\x20NY\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412581636" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412581636' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/fox-5-ny-weather-app-overview"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_7347781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Features of the free FOX 5 NY weather app</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - In 2012 when <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/#/search;query=Hurricane%20Sandy">Hurricane Sandy</a></strong> came barreling up the coast, several weather models were predicting several different outcomes.</p> <p>But the European model ended up with the most accurate path of what became <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/#/search;query=Superstorm%20Sandy">Superstorm Sandy</a></strong>: it would intensify, shift west, and hit the coast. The storm caused 44 deaths and $19 billion in damage just in New York City.</p> <p>The American model, called the <strong><a href="https://nomads.ncep.noaa.gov/txt_descriptions/GFS_doc.shtml">Global Forecast System</a></strong>, predicted the storm would instead head out to sea.</p> <p>"So one of the things Sandy instituted was a concerted effort to try and improve <strong><a href="https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/data-access/model-data/model-datasets/numerical-weather-prediction">numerical weather prediction systems</a></strong> for high-impact events," said Brian Gross, the director of the <strong><a href="https://polar.ncep.noaa.gov/">Environmental Modeling Center</a></strong> in NOAA's <a href="https://www.weather.gov/"><strong>National Weather Service</strong></a>.</p> <p>NOAA, the <a href="https://www.noaa.gov/"><strong>National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration</strong></a>, is the government agency that predicts storms.</p> <p>"It's been nearly 40 years since we've upgraded the engine of the Global Forecast System," Gross said. "So that's why it's such an important upgrade."</p> <p>A simple way to <strong><a href="https://www.noaa.gov/media-release/noaa-upgrades-us-global-weather-forecast-model">explain the upgrade that took place this week</a></strong>: it was like installing a new engine into the existing weather system.</p> <p>"The main thing is it will help us to make our forecast here in the tristate more accurate," <strong><a href="https://twitter.com/SamanthaAugeri">Fox 5 Meteorologist Samantha Augeri</a></strong> said. "Both in the short term—when we show you the today, tonight forecast—and also our seven-day forecast."</p> <p>And the entire weather team depends on the Global Forecast System to provide your weather outlook.</p> <p>"It will also help us to prepare a better forecast for severe weather in the short term and long term," Augeri said.</p> <p>Weather officials hope the upgrade will make the Global Forecast System more competitive with the generally more accurate European model.</p> <p><strong>Download the FREE FOX 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.</strong></p> <p><strong>Apple App Store: <a href="https://apple.co/2GrlPnz">https://apple.co/2GrlPnz</a> Google Play Store: <a href="http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd">http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd</a></strong></p> <p>SEE MORE WEATHER RESOURCES</p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://bit.ly/2WAxQ3Q">Get the Fox 5 Weather App</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Read the Fox 5 Weather Blog</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">View the Fox 5 Weather Tools</a></strong></li> </ul> <p>FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER</p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/NickGregoryFox5">Nick Gregory @NickGregoryFox5</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/mikewoodsfox5">Mike Woods @MikeWoodsFox5</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/AudreyPuente">Audrey Puente @AudreyPuente</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/3-bodies-found-in-2-homes-along-rural-road-in-lamar-county" title="3 bodies found in 2 homes along rural road in Georgia" data-articleId="412552255" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Double murder suicide investigation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 bodies found in 2 homes along rural road in Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Lamar County are trying to piece together what led to the death of three people in two separate houses along a rural road Thursday. Lamar County Sheriff Brad White gave a preliminary timeline of their investigation during a 7 p.m. press conference.</p><p>Sheriff White said at 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to 159 Fredonia Church Road after receiving a call from a family member.</p><p>Faye Buckner told FOX 5 News she went to the home and pushed open the front door searching for her nephew, 50-year-old Al Ogletree, after getting a call from his employer wondering where he was.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/you-never-got-out-of-my-heart-wwii-veteran-reunites-with-long-lost-love-in-france-75-years-later" title="‘You never got out of my heart': WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later" data-articleId="412587000" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/___You_never_got_out_of_my_heart_____WWI_0_7395868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/___You_never_got_out_of_my_heart_____WWI_0_7395868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/___You_never_got_out_of_my_heart_____WWI_0_7395868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/___You_never_got_out_of_my_heart_____WWI_0_7395868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/___You_never_got_out_of_my_heart_____WWI_0_7395868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Just before the 75th anniversary of D-Day last week, a World War II veteran reunited with his long lost love who he met during the war." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘You never got out of my heart': WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just before the 75th anniversary of D-Day last week, a World War II veteran reunited with his long lost love who he met during the war. </p><p>In a long-awaited reunion, veteran K.T. Robbins, 97, embraced a French woman named Jeanine Ganaye, 92, for the first time in over seven decades.</p><p>“I always loved you,” Robbins told Ganaye, as seen in a video posted by Forever Young Senior Veterans , who helped with their reunion. “You never got out of my heart.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-says-iran-removed-unexploded-mine-from-oil-tanker-1" title="U.S.: Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker" data-articleId="412587520" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Tanker_attack_0_7396208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Tanker_attack_0_7396208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Tanker_attack_0_7396208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Tanker_attack_0_7396208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Tanker_attack_0_7396208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Centcom says this video shows an Iranian military boat removing an unexploded mine from a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S.: Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. military on Friday released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the Islamic Republic sought to remove evidence of its involvement from the scene.</p><p>The U.S. Navy rushed to assist the stricken vessels in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran, including one that was set ablaze Thursday by an explosion. The ships' operators offered no immediate explanation on who or what caused the damage against the Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous. Each was loaded with petroleum products, and the Front Altair burned for hours, sending up a column of thick, black smoke.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-bodies-found-in-2-homes-along-rural-road-in-lamar-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20LAMAR%20COUNTY%20MURDERS%2010P%20_00.00.31.29_1560481058098.png_7396168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P LAMAR COUNTY MURDERS 10P _00.00.31.29_1560481058098.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 bodies found in 2 homes along rural road in Georgia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-never-got-out-of-my-heart-wwii-veteran-reunites-with-long-lost-love-in-france-75-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/LOVE%20STORY%205%20THUMB_1560476615840.jpg_7395925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In a long-awaited reunion, veteran K.T. Robbins, 97, embraced a French woman named Jeanine Ganaye, 92, for the first time in over seven decades. (Photo Courtesy: Video from Forever Young Senior Veterans)" title="LOVE STORY 5 THUMB_1560476615840.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘You never got out of my heart': WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-says-iran-removed-unexploded-mine-from-oil-tanker-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/centcom-video_1560481617164_7396052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="centcom-video_1560481617164.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S.: Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 