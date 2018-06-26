< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Newark cheers for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup

Posted Jun 26 2018 08:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2018 08:17PM EDT 26 2018 05:36PM aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-342944444" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW JERSEY (FOX5NY.COM)</strong> - Over the past 20 years, four out of the last five <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup" target="_blank"><strong>FIFA World Cup</strong></a> tournaments have been won by European nations. But Portugal has yet to win the coveted prize. Soccer, or football, as they call it in Portugal, fills the nation with pride and anguish as the passion for the national team is passed down from generation to generation.</p><p>Fox 5 found some of those generations at Madrid and Lisbon, a Portuguese restaurant in the Ironbound district of Newark, where the locals were watching Portugal versus Iran.</p><p>Alfredo Tavares was born in Portugal and came to the United States in 1978. He said when he was a kid he remembers his father and grandfather crying over soccer. Tavares said that now that he is older, he understands why: because Portugal fans suffer.</p><p>His daughter Ashley, who lives in Elizabeth, shares in her father's passion.</p><p>"Ever since I was a little girl, we would watch soccer games all the time," she said.</p><p>Daniel Silva owns Madrid and Lisbon. He took over for his Portugal-born parents more than 10 years ago. What is it like when Portugal plays in the World Cup?</p><p>"It's crazy, it gets crazy," he said. "Especially when Portugal starts going into the knockout rounds."</p><p>The Ironbound has a large Portuguese population, including many first-generation Americans like Kevin Marques, who lives down the street from the restaurant. What does Cristiano Ronaldo mean to Portugal?</p><p>"He's everything—he's the captain on the sideline," Marques said. "He's the captain on the field, off the field."</p><p>While our Fox 5 Good Day crew, including traffic reporter Ines Rosales and producer Vivian Rodriguez, enjoyed the authentic food and atmosphere, tensions were high until Portugal finally got a goal from Ricardo Quaresma.</p><p>But Iran leveled the match and the game ended in a draw. Portugal will now face Uruguay, a team that has yet to give up a goal, in the knockout round.</p><p>But the Portuguese fans have faith. NJ Transit bus strikes, kills boy, 10

Posted May 28 2019 08:08AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:11AM EDT

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey Transit bus has struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike.

The accident occurred on Memorial Day in Bergenfield. Police responded to 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m.

They tell The North Jersey Record that the bus was making a left turn when it struck the boy as he was entering a crosswalk. Study shows e-cigs increase risk of heart attack

By Kayla Mamelak

Posted May 28 2019 07:40AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 07:48AM EDT

Inhaling the liquid flavoring in e-cigarettes could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

A new study out of Stanford University's School of Medicine adds to growing evidence that flavored 'e-liquids' used in vapes can hinder human cells' ability to survive.

The authors say these changes, some even happening in the absence of nicotine, are known to play a role in heart disease. Michael Avenatti to face two arraignments

By FOX 5 NY STAFF

Posted May 28 2019 07:13AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 07:42AM EDT

Controversial attorney Michael Avenatti, 49, was scheduled to be arraigned in New York on Tuesday to answer charges against him in two separate cases.

At approximately Noon, Avenatti will make his first court appearance on charges that he stole nearly $300,000 from former high-profile client adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Approximately three-and-a-half hours later, Avenatti is scheduled to be arraigned on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike. Avenatti had allegedly threatened to expose claims that Nike paid off high school basketball players to influence them to Nike-sponsored colleges. 