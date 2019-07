- New York City's rampant rat population is an unpleasant part of life in the city. They thrive here because of just how much garbage there is to eat.

In 2017, the mayor came up with a plan to improve garbage collection practices and hopefully can the rodent problem.

The plan worked to some extent. NYCHA was able to reduce rat populations in certain areas by 60% but the rats continue to thrive in most areas of the city.

Why? While the garbage collection practices were improved, Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan did not address the sewers that so many rats call home according to Dr. Robert Corrigan, an urban rodentologist. Until that happens, he said, the rats are here to stay.