New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson on Manhattan blackout New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson on Manhattan blackout <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - In the midst of the blackout that saw more than 40 blocks of Manhattan go dark on Saturday, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson quickly became an important voice for anyone looking for updates on what was happening. 

Johnson spent much of the evening speaking with various agencies and utilities, tweeting out information so that anyone affected by the blackout could know what was going on.

"The thing people want is they want accurate, calm, responsibly communicated information to them, and that's what I tried to provide," Johnson said. 

Johnson also addressed the criticism Mayor Bill de Blasio has received for being on the campaign trail when the blackout struck. 

"The thing I would say is that this is one of the challenges that he faces that no-one else faces who is running for President," Johnson said. "No-one else in this field of 23 candidates has the responsibility that he has running the largest city in America."

Con Edison is still investigating the cause of the blackout, but have also come under significant criticism.

"I think there's still some pretty significant outstanding questions and answers that we are seeking," Johnson said. "We need to get to the bottom of it." More News Stories

De Blasio defends himself from blackout criticism

When the lights went dark in Manhattan, Mayor Bill de Blasio was in Iowa, continuing his campaign for President of the United States. data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mayor Bill de Blasio is defending himself from criticism that he was campaigning for President when Saturday's blackout struck." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>De Blasio defends himself from blackout Posted Jul 14 2019 06:32PM EDT

When the lights went dark in Manhattan, Mayor Bill de Blasio was in Iowa, continuing his campaign for President of the United States. That has garnered him some criticism, with some saying that the city's mayor needs to be on-hand for such emergency situations.

However, De Blasio is defending himself, saying that he was never not in communication with city officials during the blackout.

"With modern communications, the minute it was clear we had a serious situation, I was on the phone to all these folks, we were talking constantly, we were making decisions about what had to be handled," De Blasio said. Posted Jul 14 2019 05:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 06:39PM EDT

By FOX 13 News staff

Deputies in southwest Florida volunteered to help spruce up a cancer patient's backyard in order to give her a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Cpl. Dean Peck went to bring flowers to a family friend who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Peck left the woman's house with the feeling that he wanted to do more to raise her spirits. Inside Epstein network, layer upon layer to protect the boss

By JIM MUSTIAN, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press

Posted Jul 14 2019 05:37PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - A few cells away from drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a New York City jail, jet-setting financier Jeffrey Epstein sits accused of running a different kind of criminal network.

There was the team of recruiters and enablers bringing Epstein dozens of underage girls to sexually abuse, federal prosecutors allege.

There was the assistant who scheduled those encounters, and the butler who cleaned up afterward and doled out cash and gifts to the girls, authorities contend in court records. Screens in Times Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. (Molly B. Photography)

Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!' Most Recent

De Blasio defends himself from blackout criticism https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/De_Blasio_defends_himself_from_blackout__0_7522425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>De Blasio defends himself from blackout criticism</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-volunteer-to-landscape-cancer-patient-s-yard-in-naples" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Nicole&#x20;Minick&#x2f;Collier&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient's yard in Naples Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team 16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in north Florida Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan Screens in Times Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan 