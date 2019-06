- The Nassau County Department of Health has issued a boil water alert to residents of Long Beach after a sample of the city's water tested positive for E. coli.

Officials are strongly advising anyone using the city's water system to not drink the water without boiling it first, or to use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should also be used for making ice brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Discard any ice made prior to Friday, and turn off any ice makers.

E. coli is a bacterium that can cause serious cases of food poisoning in victims and can pose a special risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The source of the contamination is under investigation and the boil water alert will remain in effect until samples show that the city's water is free of bacteria and safe to consume.

For further information, contact the City of Long Beach at 516-431-1000.