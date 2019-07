- Only about 24% of New York City subway stations are accessible to the disabled, according to the nonprofit legal group Disability Rights Advocates, which is suing the MTA under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The group is alleging that the MTA discriminates against transit riders with disabilities.

"The MTA must acknowledge that accessibility must be a top priority," Disability Rights Advocates said in a statement. "They can no longer continue to prioritize amenities like Wi-Fi and artwork over the ability of their customers with disabilities to ride the subway."

Activist Namel Norris, a co-founder of 4 Wheel City, supports the legal action. He told FOX 5 NY that taking the subway when you're wheelchair-bound always involves calling ahead, checking for service disruptions, and trying to use the MTA's app to see if elevators are in service. He said he will never stop fighting for equality.

Last month, a judge ruled that the lawsuit against the MTA can move forward. But the MTA is planning to appeal. The next court date is in August.

"The MTA is deeply committed to improving accessibility at a faster rate than ever before—including the goal of making 50 more stations accessible in the next capital plan," the MTA said in a statement.