MTA chief orders review of massive overtime costs 01 2019 10:46PM By Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY
Posted May 01 2019 10:45PM EDT
Video Posted May 01 2019 10:46PM EDT
Updated May 02 2019 07:17AM EDT NY)</strong> - The days of the MTA's sky-high salaries and excessive overtime costs may be coming to an end. MTA Chairman Patrick Foye is calling for a sweeping investigation into overtime claims at the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and New York City Transit. And he wants the state to then give it all another pass to make sure nothing is missed.</p><p>"The MTA is funded by taxpayers and is responsible for the safe transport of millions of people each day. It is critical that we earn and maintain the public trust, every day," Foye said in a statement. "Ensuring that every dollar spent on overtime is in fact being spent properly is part of that mission."</p><p>This issue came to light last week when the MTA's top earner was revealed to be the LIRR's chief measurement officer, who took home more than $460,000 in one year; $340,000 of that was from overtime.</p><p>The rising public is already skeptical of the MTA, its agencies, and how they do business.</p><p>At a time when the delays on the LIRR are at a 19-year high and costs are ballooning, the rider is told, "Pay more for the status quo."</p><p>Mark Epstein of the LIRR commuter council said the increase in fares is frustrating and that the MTA has to find other ways to pay for expenses instead of "on the backs of riders."</p><p>The system is massive and requires around-the-clock care, which is provided by union labor.</p><p>In a statement, Local 808, the union representing Metro-North workers, defended overtime pay.</p><p>"One of the reasons that these people earn so much overtime on Metro-North is that they are the ones who are the heroes of the railroad," Christophe Silvera of Local 808 said in the statement. "They are the ones who answer the calls when other workers choose to sit it out."</p><p>The union representing LIRR workers did not respond to a request for comment.</p><p>The TWU, which represents NYC Transit workers, declined to comment.</p><p>The MTA system just implemented fare hikes last month. The price? $1,000 or $2,500. (Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The spirits maker Woodford Reserve created a special mint julep for the Kentucky Derby, which takes place at Churchill Downs on May 4.</p><p>The price? $1,000 or $2,500.</p><p>That is because you drink it out of either a silver cup ($1,000) or a gold-plated cup ($2,500). And the proceeds will go to the John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teacher-gets-to-keep-job-despite-having-sex-with-14-year-old-girl-when-he-was-a-catholic-priest" title="Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A former priest who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and later got her pregnant can keep his job as a middle-school teacher, an arbitrator ruled." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Jersey teacher who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and later impregnated her while he was a Catholic priest will get to keep his job at a middle school.</p><p>An arbitrator in the case made the decision in early April, according to court documents .</p><p>Joseph DeShan, 59, worked for the Cinnaminson School District at an elementary and middle school for 22 years, according to the documents. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kentucky-derby-mint-julep-cocktail" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woodford&#x20;Reserve&#x20;mint&#x20;juleps&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;silver&#x20;cup&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;gold-plated&#x20;cup&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Kentucky&#x20;Derby&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Woodford&#x20;Reserve&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Senior&#x20;Chief&#x20;Petty&#x20;Officer&#x20;Tin&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x20;working&#x20;dog&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;honored&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;eight-year-long&#x20;career&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;explosive&#x20;ordnance&#x20;detection&#x20;canine&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/nj-public-beach-access-protection" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;in&#x20;Belmar&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey enacts law protecting public beach access</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" 