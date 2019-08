A backfiring motorcycle caused a brief panic and stampede in busy Times Square Tuesday night. (Screengrab from video courtesy The Daniels Group) A backfiring motorcycle caused a brief panic and stampede in busy Times Square Tuesday night. (Screengrab from video courtesy The Daniels Group)

- A backfiring motorcycle caused a brief panic and stampede in busy Times Square Tuesday night.

People started running, some into the streets, when the sounds were mistaken for gunfire shortly before 10 p.m. in the heart of the entertainment and retail district. A large group of motorcycles was passing through at the time.

Thousands of people were in the area when the panic started. There were reports that some people yelled "shooter" after the startling sound and that caused more panic. Some children were separated from their parents in the confusion.

The NYPD quickly determined that everything was OK but not before the 911 system was flooded with calls and emergency personnel fanned out through the streets.

The NYPD said 18 people were injured. They suffered mostly scrapes and bruises.

Dramatic video taken from the 10th floor of a hotel overlooking the area showed the chaos as people scattered in every direction, fearing a mass shooter situation.

The scare comes after 31 people were killed in two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

People fleeing and hiding from #timessquare after suspected live shooter #NewYork we caught this from our hotel bar 10th floor #police confirmed this was not a live shooter #timessquare #NYC pic.twitter.com/IKfagFbtzy — The Daniels Group (@DanielsGrp) August 7, 2019

There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.



We are recieving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe! @NYPDnews @NYPDTimesSquare — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) August 7, 2019