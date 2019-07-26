With the recent passing of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Act, one local congresswoman says that the city should do more to give back to the men and women who rushed to Ground Zero that day.

So, in a formal letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Carolyn Maloney Is asking for a celebration and what she calls a "proper tribute to those who take care of us on 9/11."

But, some of the first responders who would be honored by the parade think the proposal comes 18 years too late