A 24-year-old woman living in New York City is recovering from skin cancer on her face after she initially thought it was a pimple.
Gibson Miller said she noticed the spot directly under her left eye hadn’t gone away for about a year, which was when she decided to see a doctor.
“One of my friends in college had something on her face, something similar, that she had checked out which ended up being fine. So, I had that in the back of my mind,” she said. “Once I graduated college, I noticed what I thought was a pimple on my face and it didn’t go away for a year. Once I realized it wasn’t going away, I remembered my friend and I decided to go get it checked out.”