<!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424159419" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Mock trial with Dershowitz defending child traffickers canceled addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/mock-trial-with-dershowitz-defending-child-traffickers-canceled" addthis:title="Mock trial with Dershowitz defending child traffickers canceled"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424159419.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424159419");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424159419-424159473"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE- Alan Dershowitz appeared on FOX 5 NY morning program, &#39;Good Day New York,&#39; May 9, 2016." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE- Alan Dershowitz appeared on FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' May 9, 2016.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424159419-424159473" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX5NY_AlanDershowitz_081619_1565976168398_7597718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE- Alan Dershowitz appeared on FOX By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Aug 16 2019 01:18PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 02:00PM EDT representing the defense in a mock trial of a biblical figure who was trafficked as a child. The event at the Streicker Center of the Temple Emanu-el in Manhattan was scheduled for Nov. 17.</p><p>According to the center's <a href="https://online.flowpaper.com/7b370758/StreickerCenterFall2019CatalogInteractive/#page=15" target="_blank">website</a>, the trial of "The People Vs. Joseph's Brothers" would not take place. No explanation was given.</p><p>The cancelation comes in the wake of the suicide by accused pedophile Jeffery Epstein, who Dershowitz had represented on child sex trafficking charges in Florida more than a decade ago.</p><p>Two of Epstein's alleged victims have accused Dershowitz of sexual assault. He has vigorously denied the claims.</p><p>In an email to <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/14/dershowitz-child-trafficking-mock-trial-canceled-after-epstein-suicide.html" target="_blank">CNBC</a>, Dershowtiz wrote: "We'll pick a subject that's a little less provocative considering the circumstances. But everything else will be the same,"</p><p>The mock trial was based on the story in the Book of Genesis where Joseph is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. In promotional material for the event, former NJ Governor and State Attorney General Chris Christie was expected to represent the plaintiff. More News Stories

Trump wields sanctions hammer; experts wonder to what end
By MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer
Posted Aug 18 2019 10:03PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - Call it the diplomacy of coercion.

The Trump administration is aggressively pursuing economic sanctions as a primary foreign policy tool to an extent unseen in decades, or perhaps ever. experts wonder to what end" data-articleId="424468251" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump wields sanctions hammer; experts wonder to what end</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Call it the diplomacy of coercion.</p><p>The Trump administration is aggressively pursuing economic sanctions as a primary foreign policy tool to an extent unseen in decades, or perhaps ever. Many are questioning the results even as officials insist the penalties are achieving their aims.</p><p>Since taking office in January 2017, President Donald Trump has used an array of new and existing sanctions against Iran, North Korea and others. His Treasury Department, which oversees economic sanctions, has targeted thousands of entities with asset freezes and business bans. The State Department has been similarly enthusiastic about imposing its own penalties: travel bans on foreign government officials and others for human rights abuses and corruption in countries from the Americas to the Middle East, Africa and Asia.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-to-making-up-illnesses-of-son-who-had-323-medical-visits" title="Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits" data-articleId="424466898" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October. (File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures — including taking him to hospitals more than 320 times — has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child, according to a report.</p><p>Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty this past Thursday in Dallas County court, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-dismisses-worries-of-recession-says-economy-is-strong" title="Trump dismisses worries of recession, says economy is strong" data-articleId="424468512" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump dismisses worries of recession, says economy is strong</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin Freking, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump dismissed concerns of recession on Sunday and offered an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week's steep drop in the financial markets.</p><p>"I don't think we're having a recession," Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey golf club. "We're doing tremendously well. Our consumers are rich. I gave a tremendous tax cut and they're loaded up with money."</p><p>A strong economy is key to Trump's re-election prospects. Consumer confidence has dropped 6.4% since July. Featured Videos

Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier

East Village residents complain over odor from sanitation trucks

Inquiry into Epstein's death, time in prison continues

At least 13 people arrested at Portland, Oregon, protest (AP Photo/Noah Berger)" title="ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 13 people arrested at Portland, Oregon, protest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent

Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits

Trump dismisses worries of recession, says economy is strong

Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned

NYPD officers rescue woman from Hudson River

Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kaylene&#x20;Bowen-Wright&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;Thursday&#x20;in&#x20;Dallas&#x20;County&#x20;court&#x2e;&#x20;Sentencing&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;35-year-old&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;faces&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;20&#x20;years&#x20;in&#x20;prison&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;set&#x20;for&#x20;October&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-dismisses-worries-of-recession-says-economy-is-strong" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump dismisses worries of recession, says economy is strong</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-facial-recognition-program-for-cops-detects-emotion-privacy-advocates-concerned" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Amazon&#x2e;com&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-rescues-woman-from-hudson-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ELLIS&#x20;ISLAND&#x2c;&#x20;NY&#x20;-&#x20;JANUARY&#x20;1&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;police&#x20;boats&#x20;escorts&#x20;a&#x20;ferry&#x20;taking&#x20;guests&#x20;to&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Governor&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Cuomo&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;inauguration&#x20;speech&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;on&#x20;Ellis&#x20;Island&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Lichtenstein&#x2f;&#x20;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD officers rescue woman from Hudson River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/funeral-for-lost-ice-iceland-bids-farewell-to-okjokull-glacier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY 