- A 9-foot-long anaconda escaped from a home on Long Island, authorities said.

Members of the Suffolk County SPCA, the Southampton Town Police, and a law enforcement motorcycle club called Blue Knights New York 1 are searching for the missing reptile, which vanished from a property on Bay Avenue West in Hampton Bays Tuesday morning.

"It most likely would move around during dawn or dusk and would seek cool, dark places to hide, especially with the high heat of the day," the Suffolk County SPCA said in a news release. "It also might be more visible in the rain. It might seek refuge under decks, garages or sheds and will most likely curl into a ball."

The green anaconda is not venomous but may bite if it is frightened or feels threatened, experts said.

The green anaconda, a constrictor native to South America, is the largest snake species in the world, according to NationalGeographic.com.

"Anyone who sees this snake, do not approach or attempt to capture yourself," the Suffolk County SPCA said. "Use caution leaving your small pets outdoors unattended."

If you see the reptile, call either the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 or the Southampton Town Police at a 631-728-3400 with its exact location.

The owner of the snake is not facing charges, the SCSPCA said.