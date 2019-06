- The stereotype of a handy-around-the-house dad is lost on millennials, according to a new study.

One-thousand millennial dads and 1,000 baby boomer dads took part in the OnePoll survey commissioned by Alarm.com.

It found that 46 percent of millennials didn't own a cordless drill and 49 percent didn't have a stepladder.

In comparison, 93 percent of baby boomer dads owned a hammer while only 32 percent of millennial kept one at home.

Millennial fathers also prefer to call for professional help to fix a clogged sink or assemble furniture.

Some of the reasons for a decline in handiness is the complexity of fixing devices as they become more high-tech.

Also, millennial dads said they'd rather spend time at home with their children than doing housework.

Nearly half of millennial fathers feel that they've done a better job than their own father at spending quality time with their children.

Meanwhile, baby boom fathers say that millennial fathers beat them at mastering tech-related tasks.