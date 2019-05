- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, made an 80-mile journey from his Manhattan apartment to a federal prison in Otisville on Monday.

"There still remains much to be told," Cohen said in his final minutes as a free man. "I look forward to the day where I can share the truth."

His arrival at the medium-security correctional facility for bank fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress capped off an eventful year since the FBI raided his office in April 2018.

Back then, he was the president's loyal lieutenant who said he'd take a bullet for Trump. But then Cohen flipped. He told Manhattan federal prosecutors that Trump directed him to pay hush money to keep adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal quiet about their alleged affairs with the president.

And to special counsel Robert Mueller's team, Cohen also copped to misleading Congress about the president's Russian business pursuits during the 2016 campaign. That had the president taking to Twitter to call Cohen a rat.

In February, Cohen went to Congress to return fire.

"He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," Cohen said about the president.

In his February testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen accused the president of committing bank and insurance frauds that Congress and New York's attorney general are now investigating.

The president's Republicans allies, though, said Cohen couldn't be trusted to tell the truth.

"It's the first time a convicted perjurer has been brought back to be a star witness in a hearing," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said.

Still, as Cohen reported to prison and promised more dirt on the president, he said he hopes his former boss will be out of office by the time he is free.

"I hope that when I return to my family that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country," Cohen said.