Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reports to prison

By Mike Sacks, FOX 5 NY

Posted May 06 2019 04:31PM EDT

Video Posted May 06 2019 05:13PM EDT

Updated May 06 2019 05:17PM EDT 06 2019 05:13PM By Mike Sacks, FOX 5 NY

Posted May 06 2019 04:31PM EDT

Video Posted May 06 2019 05:13PM EDT

Updated May 06 2019 05:17PM EDT Related Headlines style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/14/GETTY_MichaelCohen_121418_1544790028994_6525564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Michael Cohen heads to prison in Trump</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/michael-cohen-to-join-the-situation-in-prison"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/AP_OtisvillePrison_050319_1556892118900_7215671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Michael Cohen to join 'The Situation' in prison</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/michael-cohen-congress-prison-reprieve"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/27/Cohen_on_the_Hill_0_6833239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cohen asks Congress to help keep him out of prison</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-declares-victory-but-legal-perils-far-from-over"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/24/president_trump_generic_24_shealah_craighead_1553438373926_6935799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump declares victory; legal perils far from over</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/a-look-at-where-the-investigations-related-to-trump-stand-1-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_11_091518_1537023191133_6078727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Where the investigations related to Trump stand</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-lawyer-cohen-investigation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/GETTY%20Cohen%20Testifies_1551363577066.jpg_6835608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Records show FBI was probing Cohen before raid</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-cohen-investigation-030819"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/05/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%200020519%20B_1549368398267.jpg_6718566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump says Cohen lied about not seeking pardon</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cohen-sues-trump-organization-says-it-owes-him-nearly-2m-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/23/MICHAEL-COHEN-GETTY_1548271150584_6659925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Cohen suing Trump Org for nearly $2M</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, made an 80-mile journey from his Manhattan apartment to a federal prison in Otisville on Monday.</p><p>"There still remains much to be told," Cohen said in his final minutes as a free man. "I look forward to the day where I can share the truth."</p><p>His arrival at the medium-security correctional facility for bank fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress capped off an eventful year since the FBI raided his office in April 2018.</p><p>Back then, he was the president's loyal lieutenant who said he'd take a bullet for Trump. But then Cohen flipped. He told Manhattan federal prosecutors that Trump directed him to pay hush money to keep adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal quiet about their alleged affairs with the president.</p><p>And to special counsel Robert Mueller's team, Cohen also copped to misleading Congress about the president's Russian business pursuits during the 2016 campaign. That had the president taking to Twitter to call Cohen a rat.</p><p>In February, Cohen went to Congress to return fire.</p><p>"He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," Cohen said about the president.</p><p>In his February testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen accused the president of committing bank and insurance frauds that Congress and New York's attorney general are now investigating.</p><p>The president's Republicans allies, though, said Cohen couldn't be trusted to tell the truth.</p><p>"It's the first time a convicted perjurer has been brought back to be a star witness in a hearing," Rep. More News Stories

Astoria Park track reconstruction will take another year

Posted May 06 2019 10:10PM EDT

Updated May 06 2019 10:47PM EDT

A fence is blocking off a good chunk of the southern part of Astoria Park in Queens because the track and field are undergoing an $11 million reconstruction project , which began in November.

Right now, the area is torn up. But in about a year, a brand-new eight-lane track, a synthetic turf soccer field, bleachers, adult fitness equipment, rain garden, and erosion control will be in place.

FOX 5 NY spoke to several park-goers who questioned the length of time the project will take and had little faith it will even be finished in that time frame.

'Deep fake' videos that can make anyone say anything worry U.S. intelligence agencies

By Joe Toohey, FOX 5 NY

Posted May 06 2019 09:50PM EDT

Updated May 06 2019 10:31PM EDT

A video of a seemingly real news anchor, reading a patently false script saying things like the "subways always run on time" and "New York City pizza is definitely not as good as Chicago" gives a whole new meaning to the term fake news.

But that fake news anchor is a real example of a fascinating new technology with frightening potential uses.

I was stunned watching the Frankenstein mix of Steve Lacy's voice coming out of what looks like my mouth.

Trump pardons former U.S. soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner

By Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Posted May 06 2019 09:35PM EDT

Updated May 06 2019 09:51PM EDT

President Donald Trump has pardoned a former U.S. soldier convicted in 2009 of killing an Iraqi prisoner, the White House announced Monday.

Trump signed an executive grant of clemency, a full pardon, for former Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna, of Oklahoma, press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Behenna was convicted of unpremeditated murder in a combat zone after killing a suspected al-Qaida terrorist in Iraq. He was paroled in 2014 and had been scheduled to remain on parole until 2024. But in about a year, a brand-new eight-lane track, a synthetic turf soccer field, bleachers, adult fitness equipment, rain garden, and erosion control will be in place.</p><p>FOX 5 NY spoke to several park-goers who questioned the length of time the project will take and had little faith it will even be finished in that time frame.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deep-fake-videos-intelligence-agencies" title="'Deep fake' videos that can make anyone say anything worry U.S. intelligence agencies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A video of a seemingly real news anchor, reading a patently false script saying things like the "subways always run on time" and "New York City pizza is definitely not as good as Chicago" gives a whole new meaning to the term fake news." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Deep fake' videos that can make anyone say anything worry U.S. intelligence agencies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Joe Toohey, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A video of a seemingly real news anchor, reading a patently false script saying things like the "subways always run on time" and "New York City pizza is definitely not as good as Chicago" gives a whole new meaning to the term fake news.</p><p>But that fake news anchor is a real example of a fascinating new technology with frightening potential uses.</p><p>I was stunned watching the Frankenstein mix of Steve Lacy's voice coming out of what looks like my mouth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-pardons-former-us-soldier-who-killed-iraqi-prisoner" title="Trump pardons former U.S. soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump pardons former U.S. soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin Freking, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump has pardoned a former U.S. soldier convicted in 2009 of killing an Iraqi prisoner, the White House announced Monday.</p><p>Trump signed an executive grant of clemency, a full pardon, for former Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna, of Oklahoma, press secretary Sarah Sanders said.</p><p>Behenna was convicted of unpremeditated murder in a combat zone after killing a suspected al-Qaida terrorist in Iraq. He was paroled in 2014 and had been scheduled to remain on parole until 2024.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/astoria-park-track-reconstruction-progress"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/NYCPARKS_ASTORIA_PARK_TRACK_PROJECT_050619_1557194956250_7228060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYCPARKS_ASTORIA_PARK_TRACK_PROJECT_050619_1557194956250.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Astoria Park track reconstruction will take another year</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/deep-fake-videos-intelligence-agencies"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_20190507022848"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Deep fake' videos that can make anyone say anything worry U.S. intelligence agencies</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-teachers-day-deals-discounts-and-free-stuff-for-educators"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Teacher%20Banner_1557189018383.jpg_7226942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Second Grade Teacher Mary Alexander instructs her students at Saint Hillary School on the Hungry To Help Lesson Plan, hosted by Feeding America and Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/astoria-park-track-reconstruction-progress" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/NYCPARKS_ASTORIA_PARK_TRACK_PROJECT_050619_1557194956250_7228060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/NYCPARKS_ASTORIA_PARK_TRACK_PROJECT_050619_1557194956250_7228060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/NYCPARKS_ASTORIA_PARK_TRACK_PROJECT_050619_1557194956250_7228060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/NYCPARKS_ASTORIA_PARK_TRACK_PROJECT_050619_1557194956250_7228060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/NYCPARKS_ASTORIA_PARK_TRACK_PROJECT_050619_1557194956250_7228060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Astoria Park track reconstruction will take another year</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/deep-fake-videos-intelligence-agencies" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/Detecting__deep_fake__videos__What_Is_IT_0_7228135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Deep fake' videos that can make anyone say anything worry U.S. intelligence agencies</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/trump-pardons-former-us-soldier-who-killed-iraqi-prisoner" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump pardons former U.S. soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/ducklings-rescued-from-storm-drain" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/UCONN_DUCKS_RESCUED_6_050619_1557191382669_7226986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/UCONN_DUCKS_RESCUED_6_050619_1557191382669_7226986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/UCONN_DUCKS_RESCUED_6_050619_1557191382669_7226986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/UCONN_DUCKS_RESCUED_6_050619_1557191382669_7226986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/UCONN_DUCKS_RESCUED_6_050619_1557191382669_7226986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;University&#x20;of&#x20;Connecticut&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ducklings rescued from storm drain</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-teachers-day-deals-discounts-and-free-stuff-for-educators" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Teacher%20Banner_1557189018383.jpg_7226942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Teacher%20Banner_1557189018383.jpg_7226942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Teacher%20Banner_1557189018383.jpg_7226942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Teacher%20Banner_1557189018383.jpg_7226942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Teacher%20Banner_1557189018383.jpg_7226942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Second&#x20;Grade&#x20;Teacher&#x20;Mary&#x20;Alexander&#x20;instructs&#x20;her&#x20;students&#x20;at&#x20;Saint&#x20;Hillary&#x20;School&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Hungry&#x20;To&#x20;Help&#x20;Lesson&#x20;Plan&#x2c;&#x20;hosted&#x20;by&#x20;Feeding&#x20;America&#x20;and&#x20;Akron-Canton&#x20;Regional&#x20;Food&#x20;Bank&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Duane&#x20;Prokop&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Feeding&#x20;America&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Teachers Day: Deals, discounts and free stuff for educators</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 