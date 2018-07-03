< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mexican officials try to stave off tariffs at White House

By JILL COLVIN, MATTHEW LEE and LUIS ALONSO LUGO, Associated Press

Posted Jun 05 2019 05:22PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 05 2019 05:19PM EDT

Updated Jun 05 2019 05:33PM EDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/mexican-officials-try-to-stave-off-tariffs">JILL COLVIN, MATTHEW LEE and LUIS ALONSO LUGO, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411013556"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:19PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411013556" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411013556-383984261"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411013556-383984261" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/03/Still0703_00002_1530661374391_5750236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411013556" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Mexican and U.S. officials met late into the day Tuesday at the White House trying to stave off President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on all Mexican goods flowing into the United States.</p> <p>The first tariffs - 5% taxes on imports from Mexico - are to go into effect next Monday, and Trump has said that is "more likely" than not to occur despite stiff and vocal opposition from many fellow Republicans in Congress.</p> <p>However, there were also hopeful comments earlier Wednesday, including from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said on CNN that there were commitments Mexico could make to avoid the tariffs, which he said "may not have to go into effect precisely because we have the Mexicans' attention."</p> <p>The tariffs carry enormous economic consequences for both countries, and politically they underscore a major ideological split between Trump and his party. Trump has increasingly relied on the import taxes as a bludgeon to try to force other nations to bend to his will, dismissing warnings, including from Republicans, about the likely impacts on American manufacturers and consumers .</p> <p>Trump's goal in this case is to persuade Mexican leaders to do more to keep would-be migrants from other Central American countries from traveling across Mexico to the American border.</p> <p>The U.S. Border Patrol's apprehensions of migrants at the border hit the highest level in more than a decade in May: 132,887 apprehensions, including a record 84,542 adults and children together, 36,838 single adults and 11,507 children traveling alone.</p> <p>Most are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, countries wracked by gangs, violence and poverty. Many of the travelers are expected to eventually request asylum.</p> <p>At one point Wednesday, White House officials downplayed expectations for the day's meeting. But Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, said Tuesday he thought tariffs could be avoided.</p> <p>So did Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who said Wednesday the Mexicans had "a long list of things they're going to offer to us, and it will preclude tariffs going into effect."</p> <p>Some U.S. lawmakers have been in talks with Mexican as well as Trump officials, hoping Mexico's proposals could at least persuade the president to delay the first tariffs. Some Republicans were privately saying that Monday was simply too soon to start them.</p> <p>Administration officials have said Mexico can prevent the tariffs by securing its southern border with Guatemala, cracking down on criminal smuggling organizations and entering into a "safe third country agreement" that would make it difficult for those who enter Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S.</p> <p>The U.S., however, has not proposed any concrete benchmarks or metrics to assess whether the U.S. ally is sufficiently stemming the migrant flow from Central America. And it is unclear whether even those steps would be enough to satisfy Trump on illegal immigration, a signature issue of his presidency and one that he sees as crucial to his 2020 re-election campaign.</p> <p>While some have suggested the president, who is currently traveling in Europe, is not serious about going through with his threat, he insisted in a tweet Tuesday that he was not "bluffing."</p> <p>Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have been threatening a rare confrontation with Trump, warning the White House Tuesday that they are ready to stand up to the president to try to block his tariffs, which they worry would spike U.S. consumer costs, harm the economy and imperil a major pending U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal .</p> <p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday with understatement, "There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure."</p> <p>"Deep concern and resistance," is how Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas characterized the mood.</p> <p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, warned on Wednesday that the proposed tariffs, which could eventually rise to 25 percent, would be "punishing" for both the U.S. and Mexico.</p> <p>Analysts were not optimistic that the initial phase of tariffs could be avoided.</p> <p>"Trump has got his new tool and he wants to use it and he will use it, not just because he can. He will use it because it's part of his negotiation tactics," said Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington.</p> <p>"Mexico will offer to do a lot more on migration, but they will also say that they will retaliate against tariffs and a lot of people are going to lose a lot of money," he said.</p> <p>Tony Wayne, a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, said the two sides could have a good meeting and reach a deal, but still not satisfy the "wild card" president.</p> <p>"The tweets have said 'stop everybody' and 'stop drugs.' That would be an impossible task to do in the near term," he said.</p> <p>The economic stakes are enormous. The 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement made trade with Mexico largely duty free. As a result, manufacturers have built up complicated supply chains that straddle the border. Americans bought $378 billion worth of Mexican imports last year, led by cars and auto parts. Mexico is America's No. 2 export market behind Canada.</p> <p>The back-and-forth could also imperil the NAFTA revamp, which Trump pressured Mexico and Canada to agree to last year. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been signed by all three countries but must be approved by their legislatures.</p> <p>Trump, speaking to reporters in Ireland Wednesday, said he thinks Mexican officials "want to make a deal" and said he would know more after the meeting.</p> <p>"Mexico can stop it. They have to stop it. Otherwise we just won't be able to do business," he said. More News Stories data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chimney rescue underway in California</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in Inglewood rescued a young girl that got stuck in a chimney of a home in the 11200 block of S. Crenshaw Boulevard.</p><p>Aerial footage showed county fire crews taking apart the chimney, brick-by-brick. They pulled out the girl who was conscious and breathing and was checked by medics at the scene before being strapped on into a rescue stretcher basket.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bernie-sanders-urges-walmart-to-pay-workers-more" title="Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taking on big banks and corporations has become a central theme for Democratic politicians like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Bernie Sanders took his latest fight against corporate America to Walmart's home turf.</p><p>The Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential contender lambasted Walmart leaders including its CEO on Wednesday for paying workers what he believes are "starvation wages" and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company's board.</p><p>During a brief address at the company's annual shareholders' meeting held near its headquarters in Rogers, Arkansas, Sanders called on Walmart to pay its hourly workers at least $15 per hour. Sanders was invited by Walmart worker Carolyn Davis, who is a member of a labor backed-group called United for Respect, to speak in support of the resolution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/education-legal-aid-recreation-for-unaccompanied-minors-in-shelters-canceled-by-trump-administrati" title="Education, legal services, recreation for unaccompanied minors in shelters canceled by Trump admin" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Education__legal_services__recreation_fo_0_7356704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Education__legal_services__recreation_fo_0_7356704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Education__legal_services__recreation_fo_0_7356704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Education__legal_services__recreation_fo_0_7356704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Education__legal_services__recreation_fo_0_7356704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services is scaling back or canceling education, legal aid and recreation services for “unaccompanied alien children” due to a lack of funding, after entering into “deficiency status”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Education, legal services, recreation for unaccompanied minors in shelters canceled by Trump admin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services is scaling back or canceling education, legal aid and recreation services for “unaccompanied alien children” due to a lack of funding, after entering into “deficiency status” earlier this week, according to an HHS official. </p><p>At this time, some, but not all, of the 168 shelters across 23 states have begun to scale back or discontinue activities “that are not directly necessary for the protection of life and safety” of the children, said Evelyn Stauffer, spokeswoman for the Administration for Children and Families, which falls under the HHS. </p><p>Stauffer said due to the lack of funding, the ACF is operating as if they are under a government shutdown, forced to go under “deficiency status,” which then triggers the Antideficiency Act. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bernie-sanders-urges-walmart-to-pay-workers-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_20190605224619"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/education-legal-aid-recreation-for-unaccompanied-minors-in-shelters-canceled-by-trump-administrati"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Minors are seen as they exercise in a common area at the Homestead shelter for unaccompanied migrant children on April 08, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="1141256616_1559768889191-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Education, legal services, recreation for unaccompanied minors in shelters canceled by Trump admin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-entrepreneur-honored-for-starting-online-thrift-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_20190605220650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young entrepreneur honored for starting online thrift store</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chimney-rescue-underway-in-inglewood" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chimney rescue underway in California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bernie-sanders-urges-walmart-to-pay-workers-more" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/education-legal-aid-recreation-for-unaccompanied-minors-in-shelters-canceled-by-trump-administrati" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minors&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;as&#x20;they&#x20;exercise&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;common&#x20;area&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Homestead&#x20;shelter&#x20;for&#x20;unaccompanied&#x20;migrant&#x20;children&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Homestead&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Education, legal services, recreation for unaccompanied minors in shelters canceled by Trump admin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-entrepreneur-honored-for-starting-online-thrift-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young entrepreneur honored for starting online thrift store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/defense-rests-in-nypd-trial-of-daniel-pantaleo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Defense_rests_in_Daniel_Pantaleo_discipl_0_7356199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Defense_rests_in_Daniel_Pantaleo_discipl_0_7356199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Defense_rests_in_Daniel_Pantaleo_discipl_0_7356199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Defense_rests_in_Daniel_Pantaleo_discipl_0_7356199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Defense_rests_in_Daniel_Pantaleo_discipl_0_7356199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Defense Local
New York City
Long Island
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
Fox Doc

Weather
Weather Blog
Closings
Traffic
Flight Delays
Gas Tracker

Good Day NY
Watch Live
Entertainment
Unusual
Good Day Street Talk

Health
Health Headlines
Lyme Disease

About Us
Meet the Team
Fox 5 TV Schedule
Job Opportunities
Podcasts
Contact us Money
Big Idea
Contests
Live
Videos

Follow Us FOX5NY NEWS APP

Fox5NY Weather APP Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Children's Programing File
Closed Captioning
TV Ratings 