Surveillance video captured what is believed to be a meteor lighting up the night sky in South Australia.

The footage from a camera from Mount Gambier shows a falling ball of light followed by a bright flash. Then the sky lights up after it crashes down, apparently to Earth.

South Australia police released the incredible video Wednesday but have not confirmed if it was a meteor. They added sound effects from the 1977 movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind to the video. No damage was reported.