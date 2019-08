- Police in New York City are looking for several men who are attacking and robbing people on the streets of Queens.

The NYPD says in one incident at about 4 a.m. on July 10, 68-year-old man was walking in front of 117th St. and 11th Ave. when he was approached by three men

They punched and kicked him before taking his backpack and $20. They ran away.

Police say the victim was not seriously hurt.

In another incident about 10 p.m. on July 29, a 34-year-old man was walking on Lefferts Blvd. when the men ran up, punched him several times and took his phone and wallet.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are kept strictly confidential.