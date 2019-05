Related Headlines Philadelphia DA calls for new Meek Mill trial

- Rapper Meek Mill was threatened with arrest outside a hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Mill is seen on video talking to a man who refused to allow him to enter the lobby of the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

"If you do not leave this property immediately, you will be subject to arrest," the man tells Mill.

The video posted by the rapper on Saturday and recorded by someone with Mill starts with the security guard suggesting the issue stems from a "past altercation" involving Mill.

The Philadelphia rapper then asks for details about the alleged altercation which he says he knows nothing about.

"I wasn't there. This is way bigger than me," says the guard.

"The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!!" wrote Mill on Twitter.

Mill's attorney, Joe Tacopina, reportedly sent a letter alleging racism to the Cosmopolitan.

"... we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color," wrote Tacopina, reports TMZ.

Days earlier, the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Mill should be granted a new trial with a new judge, in a court appeal.

In 2018, Mill spent five months in state prison in Pennsylvania for a probation violation stemming from his 2008 arrest for drug and gun charges.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has fought to have his conviction overturned because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him.

The officer was among the police officers the prosecutor's office has sought to keep off the stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.