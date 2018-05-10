< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409141043" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409141043" data-article-version="1.0">Meek Mill threatened with arrest at Las Vegas hotel</h1> </header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409141043.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409141043");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409141043-332809058"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/10/Mill2_1525973924684_5489286_ver1.0.gif" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/10/Mill2_1525973924684_5489286_ver1.0.gif 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/10/Mill2_1525973924684_5489286_ver1.0.gif 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/10/Mill2_1525973924684_5489286_ver1.0.gif 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/10/Mill2_1525973924684_5489286_ver1.0.gif 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rapper and songwriter Meek Mill appeared on Good Day New York on May 10, 2018." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Rapper and songwriter Meek Mill appeared on Good Day New York on May 10, 2018.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409141043-332809058" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/10/Mill2_1525973924684_5489286_ver1.0.gif" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/10/Mill2_1525973924684_5489286_ver1.0.gif 1280w, class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> threatened with arrest outside a hotel on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Mill is seen on video talking to a man who refused to allow him to enter the lobby of the Cosmopolitan Hotel.</p><p>"If you do not leave this property immediately, you will be subject to arrest," the man tells Mill.</p><p>The video posted by the rapper on Saturday and recorded by someone with Mill starts with the security guard suggesting the issue stems from a "past altercation" involving Mill.</p><p>The Philadelphia rapper then asks for details about the alleged altercation which he says he knows nothing about. </p><p>"I wasn't there. This is way bigger than me," says the guard.</p><p>"The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!!" wrote Mill on Twitter.</p><p>Mill's attorney, Joe Tacopina, reportedly sent a letter alleging racism to the Cosmopolitan.</p><p>"... we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color," wrote Tacopina, reports <a href="https://www.tmz.com/2019/05/25/meek-mill-denied-trespass-arrest-cosmopolitan-hotel-casino-vegas/" target="_blank">TMZ</a>.</p><p>Days earlier, the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Mill <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/philadelphia-da-calls-for-new-meek-mill-trial-judge-to-step-down" target="_blank">should be granted a new trial </a>with a new judge, in a court appeal.</p><p>In 2018, Mill spent five months in state prison in Pennsylvania for a probation violation stemming from his 2008 arrest for drug and gun charges.</p><p>Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has fought to have his conviction overturned because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him.</p><p>The officer was among the police officers the prosecutor's office has sought to keep off the stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko - Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> Trump in Japan for four-day state visit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TOKYO (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Monday that he is not "personally bothered" by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry.</p><p>Standing beside Trump at a news conference after hours of talks, Abe disagreed with the U.S. president, saying the missile tests violated U.N. Security Council resolutions and were "of great regret."</p><p>Abe, who has forged a strong friendship with Trump and agrees with him on many issues, is concerned because the short-range missiles pose a threat to Japan's security. Trump was invited to Japan to be the first world leader to meet with its new emperor .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/martin-truex-jr-wins-coca-cola-600" title="Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER/USO Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.&nbsp;(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. won the caution-filled Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating Joey Logano and Kyle Busch in NASCAR's longest race.</p><p>Truex went four-wide on a restart with four laps to go to take the lead and held on to win the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four years.</p><p>"That was incredible, what a race," said Truex, who overcame an early collision.</p> Watt Twitter page" title="jj watt 2_1558918944431.JPG-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>J.J. 