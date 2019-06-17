< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413244864" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Manhattan birthing center losing midwife practice 17 2019 11:03PM By Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 17 2019 11:03PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 11:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 11:04PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-413244864" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Mom-to-be Amanda Thorner, 27, always pictured giving birth in the most natural way. So she sought out New York-Presbyterian's birthing center in Lower Manhattan.</p><p>"It's not your typical hospital labor and delivery-type environment. You are under midwifery care. Of course if intervention is necessary, there are doctors close by to step in and perform a C-section," said Thorner.</p><p>On May 24, Amanda and other patients received a letter stating their birthing center would close on July 1. The letter suggests other midwife practices, but Amanda says she called all of them and they're either full or out-of-network.</p><p>"So all of the patients, myself, including hundreds of women are now looking for new care and it's quite challenging to find new care this late in pregnancy," said Amanda.</p><p>This was the only birthing center physically located inside a hospital left in the city. Other midwife practices work out of their own private facilities, and Amanda liked knowing a doctor would be nearby if she needed one.</p><p>"While this is definitely the most stressful time, this compounded the stress given that we now don't have another alternative," said Amanda's husband, Vincent Miceli.</p><p>New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine told Fox 5 in a statement that its birthing center is not closing, but that the hospital isn't renewing the contract for the midwife practice that's currently at the birthing center.</p><p>The hospital says it is: "…working with patients to provide a seamless transition to another provider in our faculty practices. Our patients are our top priority… We will be providing patients with the resources they need to maintain full continuity of care."</p><p>New York-Presbyterian has other midwives who work for the hospital, but Amanda was told that they only do deliveries in the normal labor and delivery wing of the hospital—and that it's not guaranteed a midwife would even be available when she goes into labor. ID Tech offers classes at 175 locations around the world beginning at $700. ID Tech's YouTube production classes enroll 4,000 kids." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer camps teach kids video production</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stacey Delikat, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This summer, New York City-based CinemaKidz will offer its second summer of video production camps to children as young as 5 years old, and enrollment has more than doubled since last year.</p><p>"They're all passionate about it, they love YouTube and videos and animation and film," said Ingrid Aravena, CinemaKidz's founder. The camp starts at $500 a week.</p><p>The commercial success of other kids on YouTube, is fueling interest from parents too. Ryan of Ryan's Toy Review, for example, raked in an estimated $22 million last year. He is 7 years old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chromosome-8p-disorder-the-big-idea" title="Brave girl inspires research on rare chromosomal disorder | The Big Idea" data-articleId="413240885" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Karina Shah is special for so many reasons. She is one of just 80 children in the world with Chromosome 8p, officially known as Chromosome 8p–inversion, duplication and deletion." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brave girl inspires research on rare chromosomal disorder | The Big Idea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Karina Shah, 6, has a song in her heart and a beat in her feet. But in truth, it's her smile that lights up the room.</p><p>"She hugs you with no strings attached and I don't think anyone does that," Bina Shah, Karina's mother, said. "She doesn't want anything back from you."</p><p>Karina is special for so many reasons. Even more so, when you examine her genetic makeup. She is one of just 80 children in the world with Chromosome 8p, officially known as Chromosome 8p–inversion, duplication and deletion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-jersey-man-reportedly-found-dead-in-hotel-is-latest-us-tourist-death-in-dominican-republic" title="New Jersey man reportedly found dead in hotel is latest US tourist death in Dominican Republic" data-articleId="413237882" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A New Jersey man “suddenly” died last Thursday in the Dominican Republic, according to Essence Magazine, making his the latest American tourist death to occur in the island nation. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Jersey man reportedly found dead in hotel is latest US tourist death in Dominican Republic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Jersey man “suddenly” died last Thursday in the Dominican Republic, according to Essence Magazine , making him the latest death to occur in the island nation.</p><p>Joseph Allen, 55, of Avenel, N.J., was on vacation at the Terra Linda resort in Sosua to celebrate a friend's birthday when he was found dead in his hotel room on June 13, the report said. </p><p>The U.S. State Department confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in June, but did not release a name. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/manhattan-birthing-center-losing-midwife-practice"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Midwife_practice_ends_0_7412384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Midwife_practice_ends_0_20190618030334"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Manhattan birthing center losing midwife practice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/summer-camps-teach-kids-video-production"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video_production_summer_camps_0_7411052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Video_production_summer_camps_0_20190617222912"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer camps teach kids video production</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chromosome-8p-disorder-the-big-idea"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_20190618023411"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brave girl inspires research on rare chromosomal disorder | The Big Idea</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/summer-camps-teach-kids-video-production" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video_production_summer_camps_0_7411052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video_production_summer_camps_0_7411052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video_production_summer_camps_0_7411052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video_production_summer_camps_0_7411052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video_production_summer_camps_0_7411052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Summer camps teach kids video production</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chromosome-8p-disorder-the-big-idea" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Chromosome_8p_research___The_Big_Idea_0_7412597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brave girl inspires research on rare chromosomal disorder | The Big Idea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-man-reportedly-found-dead-in-hotel-is-latest-us-tourist-death-in-dominican-republic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Corales&#x20;Puntacana&#x20;Resort&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Club&#x20;Championship&#x20;takes&#x20;place&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;March&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x2c;&#x20;Dominican&#x20;Republic&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marianna&#x20;Massey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey man reportedly found dead in hotel is latest US tourist death in Dominican Republic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elementary-school-gym-teacher-indicted-on-sexual-misconduct-charges-involving-28-first-grade-girls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;Austin&#x20;Hopkins&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;faces&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;36&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;gross&#x20;sexual&#x20;imposition&#x20;involving&#x20;28&#x20;students&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Warren&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elementary href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a 