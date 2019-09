- Police in New York City are searching for a person who committed arson by setting an American flag on fire in Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened on Friday, September 13, at approximately 9:40 p.m. in front of a Greenwich Village store.

The man approached the front gate of a store at 56 7th Avenue on a white bicycle.

He lit an American flag hanging from the exterior gate on fire. The lower portion of the flag became engulfed in flames and he took off from the scene on his bicycle.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, white sneakers and glasses.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.