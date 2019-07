- Police are searching for a man accused of public lewdness on the subway on June 13.

Authorities say that just before 9 a.m., the man followed a 25-year-old woman onto a southbound 5 Train and began masturbating. Upon arriving at the Bowling Green station, the victim got off the train and the man fled the train and subway system, heading south on Broadway.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.