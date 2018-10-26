Shooting at restaurant involving rapper Tekashi69's entourage

- Police say they've made two arrests in a shooting involving a rapper's entourage in front of an Upper East Side restaurant.

A member of Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69's entourage was shot after attacking a private security guard who would not allow him to enter. Police sources told Fox 5 News that the rapper had left before the shooting.

The incident happened at Philippe, a restaurant owned by Philippe Chow, on 60th Street near Madison Avenue. Police responded to a shooting call at about 5:52 p.m.

Zachary Bunce, of Wyandanch, and Faheem Walter, of Manhattan, were each charged with gang assault.

Police had blocked off an area in front of the upscale dining establishment while they investigated.

Tekashi69, also known as 6ix9ine, reportedly had gone to the restaurant to meet with a record executive a few hours after only being sentenced to 4 years probation in connection with a video he made of a 13-year-old girl having sex.

The record executive had private security guards with him at the time. Bunce and Walter tried to enter the restaurant with Tekashi69 but were turned away by the guards and they left.

But, police say that the men returned and one of them hit a guard over the head with a chair. The guard pulled a licensed handgun and fired twice, hitting Walter in the torso at least one time. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening. Walter was rushed to New York Presbyterian hospital.

The area of the shooting is a block from Central Park and is near several luxury stores including Barneys, Bloomingdale's, Chanel, and Hermes.

The NYPD said, due to the shooting, Madison Avenue was closed between E. 59 Street and E 62 Street. Additionally, E. 60th Street was closed between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue for several hours.