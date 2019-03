- A man accidentally shot himself in the penis early Thursday, police said.

Police in Marion, Indiana say Mark Anthony Jones, 46, was carrying a 9mm handgun in his waist band when it began to slip. He reached down to adjust the gun and it fired.

The bullet entered just above his penis and exited his scrotum, police said. Police were called to the emergency room of Marion General Hospital to take the report on the accidental shooting.

Jones' condition was not released.

Police say that Jones does not have an Indiana Handgun License. The case will be sent to the Grant Co. Prosecutors office for review, according to a news release.

This story was reported from New York.