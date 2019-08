Police want to find the man they say is seen in surveillance camera video smiling after raping a woman in a park in Brooklyn. Police want to find the man they say is seen in surveillance camera video smiling after raping a woman in a park in Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old victim was walking home at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 3 when the suspect approached her in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Linden Blvd. and began talking with her, according to police.

The victim walked to a park to avoid the man's advances when he raped her and fled the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

He later went to a grocery store where he was seen smiling and talking with someone in the store.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.