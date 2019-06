- The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a man who opened fire at a vehicle in Brooklyn in broad daylight.

The shocking incident occurred just after Noon on June 23 along Ave. T and East 19th St.

Security camera video shows the man approach a white Hyundai and attempt to open the driver's side door.

When he's unsuccessful, the suspect opens fire towards the car as it drives away, striking a passenger in the head, said police.

The 39-year-old man was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect jumped back into a late model Honda Accord and drove off eastbound along Ave. T.

He is described by police a black, approximately 25 years old and 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.