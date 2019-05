- Police in New York are looking for a crazed man who threatened and then attacked another passenger on a subway train in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says it happened about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 on a southbound #4 train at the Utica Avenue subway station in Crown Heights.

The attacker, who was not provoked, approached a 25-year-old stranger on the train and started yelling, "I'm bigger than you and I can beat you up!"

As the train pulled into the Utica Avenue station, the man punched the victim two times in the face before getting off the train and taking off. The victim suffered a broken jaw. EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to Kings County Hospital. He was treated and released.



The unidentified individual is described as a male, 30-35 years old, 6'1" tall, weighing 200 lbs., with a freckled complexion, mustache, beard and short black hair. He was last seen wearing white pants, black sneakers and a red and yellow jacket with the letter "R" on the front.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.