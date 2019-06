PATERSON, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey man is recovering after he was bitten by a venomous snake.

Police say it happened Saturday when the poisonous copperhead snake bit the man's index finger.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and a snake expert removed the snake.

Animal control officials believe the snake may have come from a nearby river.

State Fish and Wildlife officials say copperheads are rare in New Jersey.

They're usually found in Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

