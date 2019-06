- A man climbed onto the windshield of an MTA bus in the East Village and began stabbing it with a knife.

Video of the wild incident Thursday at about 8p.m. near 14th St. and Second Ave. was posted to Twitter.

It shows the man jumping onto the side view mirror and swinging from it as the bus driver, who got a running start, knocks him onto the ground.

Good Samaritans helped subdue him.

He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.