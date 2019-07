- The Harlem man accused of burning rainbow flags hanging outside the same gay lounge on two separate occasions is out of jail a day after being arrested.

Police charged Tyresse Singleton, 20, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and two counts of fifth-degree arson.

Authorities believe he burned a flag outside Alibi Lounge on May 31, ahead of month-long LGBTQ pride celebrations in the city, and then also torched the replacement flag just after midnight on July 8.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said Singleton admitted to cops that he is biased against the LGBTQ community and that he burned the flags to anger the gay community.

He was released under supervision.

The owner of Alibi, Alex Minko, said he is relieved someone was arrested for these crimes. But he said that if there is a silver lining, it is that, strangely, the torching of the flags brought the community together.