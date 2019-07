- Sisters Shari and Simone Cumberbatch share an inseparable bond, and now, seemingly due to fate, so will their brand new baby daughters Hailey and Liberty.

“I had a scheduled C-section, so I knew that I was going to give birth on the third, but we didn’t know she was going to give birth on the same day,” says Simone Cumberbatch.

Simone scheduled a C-section for July third, which is her father’s birthday.

Shari, on the other hand, wasn't due until mid-July.

However, her doctor had to induce labor on July second, so Shari beat her sister to the punch the next afternoon.

“I didn’t know. I just went into my doctor’s appointment and Dr. Seraji was just like, ‘We’re gonna induce you tomorrow,' and I was like, ‘Oh, okay!’”

Shari’s daughter Hailey was born at 12:57pm, and along came Liberty less than five hours later. Both babies were born on the very same day as their grandfather, Elmo Cumberbatch, making the moment extra special for the entire family.

“When it actually happened, I was actually surprised and happy at the same time," recalls Cumberbatch.

Dr. Jahanshah Seraji, who delivered both babies, says it’s the first time he’s ever witnessed such a unique miracle.

“I have the most rewarding, but hardest job in the world. Moments like this make it all worthwhile,” says Seraji.

It’s a Fourth of July celebration all the more worthy of fireworks for years to come.

The two baby girls are both happy and healthy.