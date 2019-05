Police seized several items from three teens accused of conspiring to build a bomb to be detonated at their high school on Long Island.

- After several students said they overhead fellow students on a school bus allegedly talking about building a bomb and detonating it at school, police arrested three teenagers at Connetquot High School on Thursday.

Authorities charged two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl with fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony, according to Suffolk County Police.

Educators briefly evacuated the school on Thursday so that police could clear the building of any dangers and search the teens' lockers. Police confiscated their cellphones, authorities said.

Police then searched the teens' homes and found a pellet pistol, two pellet rifles, what appears to be a makeshift bladed weapon, a biography of the notorious killer Charles Manson, a book about serial killers, two books about crime scene investigations, two laptops, and The Anarchist Cookbook, a notorious book first published in 1971 that features instructions on making bombs, weapons, and drugs.

Cops did not find any explosives or bomb-making materials.

The teens were expected to be arraigned Thursday in youth court at First District Court in Central Islip.

NOTE: This story has been updated with corrected information from police that one teen is a girl and two are boys.