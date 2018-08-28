Long Island girl found in hot car dies

An 11-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a car in Coram, N.Y. She later died.

An 11-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a car in Coram, N.Y. She later died.

An 11-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a car in Coram, N.Y. She later died.

An 11-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a car in Coram, N.Y. She later died.

- An 11-year-old Long Island girl died after being pulled from inside a hot car on Tuesday.

The girl's mother returned home in Coram from running errands with her three children at about 3:45 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The mother believed all her children were out of the car but when she couldn't find her daughter, she returned to the car in the driveway and found her daughter unresponsive, police said.

The woman called 911, brought her daughter into the house, and started CPR, police said.

Police officers and Coram medics continued CPR on the girl, who died at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.