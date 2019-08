- Breastfeeding is one of the best ways for mothers to bond with their new children, but not everyone wants to share that experience with the rest of the world, especially while traveling.

Now, the Long Island Rail Road has taken a step to help out, installing a Mamava lactation pod in Penn Station.

The pod, the first of its kind in Manhattan, is open to anyone passing through Penn Station. Anyone looking to use it can simply check in at the front desk and download the app, which will allow you to control the lights, temperature and even play sounds.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, four out of five infants born in the United States start out breastfeeding. However, as the child gets older, the numbers dwindle and research shows that that is largely due to a lack of support and a clash of cultural norms.