- Long Island Rail Road riders should expect "heavy delays" Wednesday evening following the deadly crash of two commuter trains into a car that had driven around lowered crossing gates and onto the tracks a day earlier.

"Limited eastbound train service will run during the evening rush hour on the Huntington/Port Jefferson & Ronkonkoma Branches as we operate at a reduced speed on one of two tracks through Westbury," the MTA said in a service status update.

An eastbound train that had just pulled away from the Westbury station struck the car at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near the School Street crossing, police said. The car was then struck again by a faster-moving westbound train.

Three people in the car were killed and seven people on the westbound train suffered minor injuries.

The truck was "trying to beat the gate," Nassau County police said.

Some people who were on board the westbound train were hurt but not too seriously, officials said.

Then a 6:36 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma going full-speed slammed into the truck, crushed about 30 feet of the concrete platform, and came to a stop with its first two cars derailed.

"As we continue to gather information surrounding the incident, my heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "In the wake of this tragedy, I am calling for a full investigation into the collision, including with the complete cooperation of the MTA, State Police, local law enforcement and the NTSB."

LIRR President Phillip Eng said the crossing gates and lights were functioning properly.

Eastbound service to Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson remained suspended Wednesday morning. Limited westbound service was operating at a reduced speed.

