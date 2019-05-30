< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lgbt-sylvia-rivera-marsha-p-johnson-monument">Sharon Crowley, FOX 5 NY </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409917665"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:48PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409917665-409919250" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5_MARSHA_JOHNSON_SYLVIA_RIVERA_1559253882829_7332179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409917665" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - New York City will honor transgender activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera with a monument near the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. The two trans women are credited with being part of the early gay rights movement ahead of the Stonewall rebellion in 1969.</p> <p>"Growing up, my grandmother and grandfather struggled to adapt to Uncle Mikey dressing as a woman not because they were ashamed but because they feared for her safety," Al Michaels, Johnson's nephew, said at an event on Thursday.</p> <p>The two monuments are part of She Built NYC, a public arts campaign addressing the absence of female statues in New York City public spaces.</p> <p>"Marsha and Sylvia were unapologetic about who they were at a time when living their truth meant arrests, beatings, unemployment and homelessness," Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York City, said at the event.</p> <p>Johnson died in 1992 at age 46 and Rivera in 2002 at age 50. 