Featured Videos boyfriend texts girlfriend to ask if she wants ‘lemon' or ‘lime' tampons</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/lew-s-views/lew-s-view-time-for-de-blasio-to-quit-campaign-and-get-to-work"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_7620339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lew's View: Time for de Blasio to quit campaign and get to work"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/lew-s-views/lew-s-view-time-for-de-blasio-to-quit-campaign-and-get-to-work">Lew's View: Time for de Blasio to quit campaign and get to work</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich">‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/police-parents-who-claimed-they-didnt-believe-in-doctors-charged-after-3-year-old-starves-to-death"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/CatronFrinkMugShots_MadisonCountySheriff_1566938507984_7620163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Parents who claimed they didn't believe in doctors charged after 3-year-old starves to death"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/police-parents-who-claimed-they-didnt-believe-in-doctors-charged-after-3-year-old-starves-to-death">Police: Parents who claimed they didn't believe in doctors charged after 3-year-old starves to death</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/confused-boyfriend-texts-girlfriend-to-ask-if-she-wants-lemon-or-lime-tampons">Confused boyfriend texts girlfriend to ask if she wants ‘lemon' or ‘lime' tampons</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/lew-s-views/lew-s-view-time-for-de-blasio-to-quit-campaign-and-get-to-work">Lew's View: Time for de Blasio to quit campaign and get to work</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich">‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/police-parents-who-claimed-they-didnt-believe-in-doctors-charged-after-3-year-old-starves-to-death">Police: Parents who claimed they didn't believe in doctors charged after 3-year-old starves to death</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/he-is-a-blessing-united-airlines-crew-passengers-befriend-boy-with-autism-who-didnt-like-seat">‘He is a blessing': United Lew's View: Time for de Blasio to quit campaign and get to work Lew's View:  Time for de Blasio to quit campaign and get to work By Lew Leone 
Posted Aug 27 2019 04:21PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 27 2019 05:45PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 05:50PM EDT NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - No matter what time of day it is, you'll rarely find New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on the job. Just ask the World Champion U.S. Women's Soccer Team, who was recently honored with a ticker-tape parade in the city's Canyon of Heroes.</p> <p>The opposite of a winner is personified by the current New York City mayor's presidential campaign. Registering less than zero in the polls, our delusional and often absent mayor continues to embarrass New Yorkers.</p> <p>Frequent trips to the heartland to pitch his progressive platform to 15 people at a time have fallen flat.</p> <p>Some New Yorkers have even reported the mayor missing and have plastered posters around the city. What's next? He has set his delusional sights on the presidency of the United States." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lew's View: Where is Mayor Bill de Blasio?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lew Leone, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many New Yorkers are understandably upset that Bill de Blasio has essentially abandoned his post as the mayor of this country's largest city. He has set his delusional sights on the presidency of the United States.</p><p>The recent blackout in Midtown Manhattan occurred while the moonlighting mayor was on the campaign trail in Iowa. His predecessor, Mike Bloomberg, used to travel on weekends, but he had a jet and very competent lieutenants, so he could return in a moment's notice or leave things to his able staff.</p><p>De Blasio, on the other hand, first couldn't make up his mind as to whether or not he should return, then he couldn't get a flight back until the next day and the person he left in charge had been on the job for 10 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lew-s-views/lews-view-mayor-2018-report-card" title="Lew's View: Mayor de Blasio's 2018 report card" data-articleId="379498165" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/19/Lew_s_View__Mayor_s_report_card_0_6544495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/19/Lew_s_View__Mayor_s_report_card_0_6544495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/19/Lew_s_View__Mayor_s_report_card_0_6544495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/19/Lew_s_View__Mayor_s_report_card_0_6544495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/19/Lew_s_View__Mayor_s_report_card_0_6544495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio began his second term in January 2018. So how is he doing? Here is his 2018 report card." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lew's View: Mayor de Blasio's 2018 report card</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lew Leone, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 19 2018 06:21PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Dec 20 2018 08:32AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio began his second term in January 2018. So how is he doing? Here is his 2018 report card.</p><p>ATTENDANCE: D</p><p>In his first year, de Blasio averaged 19 days a month in the office at City Hall. He gradually has spent less time on the job and this year is down to an average of 10 days (almost never on a Friday) including a low of five days in July. The mayor claims he is working from home at Gracie Mansion. There are so many things wrong with this it will take another editorial. He gets a D for not showing up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lews-view-dont-close-rikers-island" title="Lew's View: Don't close Rikers Island" data-articleId="248419302" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/13/Lew_s_View__Don_t_close_Rikers_Island_0_3150739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/13/Lew_s_View__Don_t_close_Rikers_Island_0_3150739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/13/Lew_s_View__Don_t_close_Rikers_Island_0_3150739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/13/Lew_s_View__Don_t_close_Rikers_Island_0_3150739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/13/Lew_s_View__Don_t_close_Rikers_Island_0_3150739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lew Leone is the vice president and general manager of WNYW-FOX 5. He says Mayor Bill de Blasio's support of a plan to close the penal complex on Rikers Island is ill-advised." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lew's View: Don't close Rikers Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LEW LEONE </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 13 2017 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 13 2017 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The latest issue I have with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is his ill-advised support of a plan to close the prison on Rikers Island.</p><p>Under the leadership of former Corrections Commissioner Bernie Kerik, Rikers had nearly twice the number of inmates as it does now and it ran relatively smoothly. Under de Blasio, the system is run by an outsider whose last job was in Maine and who lacks the management experience to run a big city jail system. </p><p>I also find it extremely ironic and moronic that the mayor who did away with the successful practice of closing failing schools and opening smaller schools in their place would agree to a plan to close a failing prison and open smaller jails all across the city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/confused-boyfriend-texts-girlfriend-to-ask-if-she-wants-lemon-or-lime-tampons"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Tampax Pads seen in store. Tampax is a brand of tampon currently owned by Procter & Gamble and sold in over 100 countries. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1054465392_1566944207844-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Confused boyfriend texts girlfriend to ask if she wants ‘lemon' or ‘lime' tampons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lew-s-views/lew-s-view-time-for-de-blasio-to-quit-campaign-and-get-to-work"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_7620339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_20190827214554"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lew's View: Time for de Blasio to quit campaign and get to work</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Popeye's spicy and mild chicken sandwich. (Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)" title="popeyes chicken sandwich_1566940413489.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-parents-who-claimed-they-didnt-believe-in-doctors-charged-after-3-year-old-starves-to-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/CatronFrinkMugShots_MadisonCountySheriff_1566938507984_7620163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Booking photos of Ashley Elizabeth Catron, 36, and Frederick Anthony Frink, 34, both facing felony charges of aggravated child abuse of two children under the age of 6. (Madison County Jail)" title="CatronFrinkMugShots_MadisonCountySheriff_1566938507984-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Parents who claimed they didn't believe in doctors charged after 3-year-old starves to death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/confused-boyfriend-texts-girlfriend-to-ask-if-she-wants-lemon-or-lime-tampons" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Tampax&#x20;Pads&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;store&#x2e;&#x20;Tampax&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;brand&#x20;of&#x20;tampon&#x20;currently&#x20;owned&#x20;by&#x20;Procter&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Gamble&#x20;and&#x20;sold&#x20;in&#x20;over&#x20;100&#x20;countries&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Igor&#x20;Golovniov&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Confused boyfriend texts girlfriend to ask if she wants ‘lemon' or ‘lime' tampons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lew-s-views/lew-s-view-time-for-de-blasio-to-quit-campaign-and-get-to-work" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_7620339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_7620339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_7620339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_7620339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Lew_s_View___Mayor_de_Blasio_needs_to_qu_0_7620339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lew's View: Time for de Blasio to quit campaign and get to work</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/biden-racism-is-white-mans-problem" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DoD&#x20;News&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;EJ&#x20;Hersom&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden: Racism in US is 'white man's problem'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Popeye&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;spicy&#x20;and&#x20;mild&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwich&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Nick&#x20;Kindelsperger&#x2f;Chicago&#x20;Tribune&#x2f;TNS&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jewish-man-beaten-with-stone" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/jew-attacked-stone_1566940156064_7620415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/jew-attacked-stone_1566940156064_7620415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/jew-attacked-stone_1566940156064_7620415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/jew-attacked-stone_1566940156064_7620415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/jew-attacked-stone_1566940156064_7620415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rabbi beaten with stone in Brooklyn hate crime attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 