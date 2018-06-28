Scholarships established in Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's honor

- Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was a New York City teenager on the rise. The 15-year-old law enforcement explorer from the Bronx dreamed of becoming an NYPD detective one day. But gang violence cut his life short.

So to honor Junior and his dreams, the nonprofit that raises money to support public safety and NYPD families will create scholarships for kids who follow in his footsteps.

The New York City Police Foundation Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Memorial College Fund will award up to $5,000 to two high school graduates who participate in the NYPD Explorers program. The scholarships will help each scholar pay for tuition and school supplies when they enrollment in an accredited school.

"NYPD Explorers come from the communities in which they volunteer and learn about the importance of higher education, self-discipline in reaching their goals, and the rewards of a career in law enforcement," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement. "There is no better way to honor a young man whose stated dream was to become one of the greatest detectives in the world than by establishing a memorial scholarship in his honor."

In a statement, Susan Birnbaum, the president and CEO of the foundation, expressed her sympathies to Junior's family.

"Out of this tragedy, future students like Junior will be able to pursue their dreams," Birnbaum said. "And, just as importantly, his name will live on."

Junior's mother, Leandra Feliz, told Good Day New York on Thursday that she is heartbroken by her son's murder but touched by the outpouring of love from hundreds in the community. She is also thankful to the police who made swift arrests in the case.

