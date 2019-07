- The MTA has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that they discriminate against transit riders with disabilities.

The non-profit group Disability Rights Advocates say that only about 24% of subway stations in New York City are accessible to the disabled, which they claim is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The MTA must acknowledge that accessibility must be a top priority,” Disability Rights Advocates said in a statement. “They can no longer continue to prioritize amenities like Wi-Fi and artwork over the ability of their customers with disabilities to ride the subway.”

Last month, a judge ruled that the lawsuit against the MTA alleging discrimination can move forward, but the MTA is planning to appeal, their next court face-of Is in August.