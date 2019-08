- A landlord allegedly divided two condos on the Lower East Side, horizontally, creating ceilings in some units as low as four-and-a-half feet, according to published reports.

Condo owner Xue Ping Ni was arrested Friday and hit with several fines for creating 11 sub-units, all without windows, within his 634-square-foot condo on the fourth floor at 165 Henry St., reported the NY Post.

The residents were stacked like sardines.

After investigating the micro-units, Department of Buildings officials were tipped off to another illegal subdivision at apartment 701 where nine single room occupancy units were discovered, added the Post.

A photo of the building showed five air conditioners in three windows.

All the apartments were raided and some residents were relocated with help from the American Red Cross.

One resident told the Post that Ni had had charged him $600 a month.

"Every New Yorker deserves a safe and legal place to live, which is why we're committed to routing out dangerous firetraps and ordering the landlords to make these apartments safe," DOB spokesman Andrew Rudansky said.

Officials were looking for Ni, added the Post.