- Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, died by suicide early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell.

The 66-year-old Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City weeks after he was arrested of multiple child sex-trafficking charges.

An FDNY source told Fox News that he was transported out of the prison around 6:30 a.m. and was dead on arrival at the hospital

The initial call to the jail was cardiac arrest.

The 66-year-old was arrested July 6 and had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in a case that has brought down a Cabinet secretary and launched fresh investigations into how authorities dealt with Epstein over the years.

Epstein was charged in federal court in Manhattan with recruiting and abusing dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

His lawyers say the charges should never have been brought because Epstein was protected by an agreement he reached with federal prosecutors in Florida a dozen years ago. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.

A little over two weeks, Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell with bruises on his neck. It was not clear whether those injuries were self-inflicted or from an assault.

