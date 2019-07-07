< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416719049" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416719049" data-article-version="1.0">Financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested on sex charges</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff&#39;s Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office) (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416719049-416718697" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff&#39;s Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-arrested-in-ny-on-sex-charges">MICHAEL R. SISAK and JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> SISAK and JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416719049" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.</p><p>Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody and is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.</p><p>One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.</p><p>The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.</p><p>A message was sent to Epstein's defense attorney seeking comment. Epstein is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.</p><p>Epstein's arrest, first reported by The Daily Beast, comes amid renewed scrutiny of a once-secret plea deal that ended a federal investigation against him.</p><p>That deal, which is being challenged in Florida federal court, allowed Epstein, who is now 66, to plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution.</p><p>Averting a possible life sentence, Epstein was instead sentenced to 13 months in jail. The deal also required he reach financial settlements with dozens of his once-teenage victims and register as a sex offender.</p><p>Epstein's deal was overseen by former Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who is now Trump's labor secretary. Acosta has defended the plea deal as appropriate under the circumstances, though the White House said in February that it was "looking into" his handling of the deal.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra of Florida ruled earlier this year that Epstein's victims should have been consulted under federal law about the deal, and he is now weighing whether to invalidate the non-prosecution agreement, or NPA, that protected Epstein from federal charges.</p><p>It was not immediately clear whether the cases involved the same victims since nearly all have remained anonymous.</p><p>Federal prosecutors recently filed court papers in Florida case contending Epstein's deal must stand.</p><p>"The past cannot be undone; the government committed itself to the NPA, and the parties have not disputed that Epstein complied with its provisions," prosecutors wrote in the filing.</p><p>They acknowledged, however, that the failure to consult victims "fell short of the government's dedication to serve victims to the best of its ability" and that prosecutors "should have communicated with the victims in a straightforward and transparent way."</p><p>The victims in the Florida case have until Monday to respond to the Justice Department's filing.</p><p>According to court records in Florida, authorities say at least 40 underage girls were brought into Epstein's Palm Beach mansion for what turned into sexual encounters after female fixers looked for suitable girls locally and in Eastern Europe and other parts of the world.</p><p>Some girls were also allegedly brought to Epstein's homes in New York City, New Mexico and a private Caribbean island, according to court documents.</p><p>Saturday's arrest also came just days after a federal appeals court in New York ordered the unsealing of nearly 2,000 pages of records in a since-settled defamation case involving Epstein.</p><p>U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse released a statement Saturday calling for Epstein to be held without bail pending trial.</p><p>"This monster received a pathetically soft sentence last time and his victims deserve nothing less than justice," Sasse, R-Nebraska, said in the statement. "Justice doesn't depend on the size of your bank account."</p><p>___</p><p>Sisak reported from Port St. Lucie, Florida. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado sheriff's office bloodhound helps find missing 12-year-old girl in Wyoming</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colorado police dog turned out to be in the right place at exactly the right time last week, helping to locate a missing 12-year-old girl in Wyoming, according to officials.</p><p>The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Deputy K. Fosler and bloodhound Jessie were in Wyoming on an unrelated call when they were diverted for a request with the search of a missing girl.</p><p>Brianna Weinart was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nyc-to-host-ticker-tape-parade-honoring-women-s-world-cup-winners" title="NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners" data-articleId="416741639" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United States&#39; team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women&#39;s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the United States women's national soccer team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.</p><p>The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to win its fourth World Cup title.</p><p>Immediately after the victory, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that New York City would host a ticker-tape parade for the world champions on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. through the city's Canyon of Heroes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/boy-stabs-brother-says-jail-is-better-than-8-hour-drive-in-the-car-with-his-sibling" title="Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling" data-articleId="416748207" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigators he'd rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.</p><p>Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested the boy Saturday and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say he stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a pocket knife.</p><p>As he was being questioned about the incident, he said he understood his rights and that he didn't regret stabbing his brother, who had been teasing him. 