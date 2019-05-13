< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Protecting the Port of New York and New Jersey | Always Ready: Inside the Coast Guard 13 2019 10:34PM By Lisa Evers, FOX 5 NY
Posted May 13 2019 09:56PM EDT
Video Posted May 13 2019 10:34PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 08:18PM EDT crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/13/Protecting_the_Port_of_New_York_and_New__0_7255125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406649634-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/13/Protecting_the_Port_of_New_York_and_New__0_7255125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406649634-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Protecting_the_Port_of_New_York_and_New__0_20190514023400"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/13/ALWAYSREADY_1557799086273_7254977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406649634-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ALWAYSREADY_1557799086273.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-406649634-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img <aside id='related-headlines406649634' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li><a href="/news/inside-the-coast-guard-hudson-river-buoys"><span>Tending to buoys on the Hudson River</span></a></li>
<li><a href="/news/inside-the-coast-guard-hudson-river-icebreaking"><span>Breaking ice on the Hudson River</span></a></li>
<li><a href="/news/408690036-gallery"><span>Inside the Coast Guard | Photo Gallery</span></a></li>
</ul>
</aside> href="/news/inside-the-coast-guard-hudson-river-icebreaking"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/25/Ice_breaking_on_the_Hudson_0_6824391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Breaking ice on the Hudson River</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/408690036-gallery"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/TOOHEY_USCG_HELO_EXTERIOR_1558661320532_7308768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Inside the Coast Guard | Photo Gallery</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - <strong><a href="https://www.atlanticarea.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/District-1/District-Units/Sector-New-York/">Coast Guard Sector New York</a></strong>'s command center at on Staten Island manages all Coast Guard operations, from search-and-rescue to security, in the New York area.</p><p>The Coast Guard is responsible for tracking every boat and ship that comes into New York Harbor, a vast region that starts 10 miles south of the Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge all the way up the Hudson River past the George Washington Bridge. The Coast Guard estimates that is one major vessel every eight minutes.</p><p>"Our job is to ensure the safety and security of this port," <strong><a href="https://www.atlanticarea.uscg.mil/Portals/7/First%20District/Bios/Capt_Jason_Tama_BIO_AUG_2018.pdf">Capt. Jason Tama</a></strong>, the captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey, told FOX 5 NY. "And that's the safety and security of the hundreds of billions of dollars of cargo, the tens of millions of passengers, and the thousands of recreational boaters that move on this waterway."</p><p>Showing me the port from a vantage point in Fort Wadsworth, Tama said the job gets bigger every year. With the region's population growth and no major new roadways being built, waterway traffic is an increasingly popular alternative. And so is the potential for problems and danger, from boating accidents to toxic spills and terror threats.</p><p>"Our missions fall under three buckets," Tama said. "It's really safety, security, and environmental protection."</p><p>Vessel traffic service director Greg Hitchen showed FOX 5 NY what he and his staff do.</p><p>"Here we manage all the ships and tugs and tows that come in and out of the Port of New York and New Jersey," said Hitchen, who is a Coast Guard veteran and is now a civilian employee.</p><p>One-third of the United States gets its goods and products through the Port of New York and New Jersey, he said. The Coast Guard is prepared for any incident or emergency with established protocols.</p><p>"We coordinate on a daily basis with NYPD, the Fire Department as well," Hitchen said, "and the New Jersey law enforcement entities if we see a problem."</p><p>Hitchen gave us a closer look at how they keep security tight and the waterways safe.</p><p>"Once every eight minutes, someone is calling us to tell us they're either entering the port or they're getting underway from their pier and leaving the port," he said.</p><p>Operations Specialist 1st Class Marc-Antoine Jean works a 12-hour shift. He keeps his eyes focused on monitors that show everything moving on the water in the port, what they call the AOR, an acronym for area of responsibility.</p><p>"On Channel 11, it's initial check-in. Any of the vessels that will be commuting in our AOR are required to check in on channel 11," he said. "We're providing them any significant advisories as well as traffic that will affect their transit."</p><p>The monitors show not only what's moving but also where boats and ships are docked or anchored, like parking spots on the water.</p><p>From the Fort Wadsworth headquarters on Staten Island, we headed over to a part of the Brooklyn Navy Yard few get to see. The Coast Guard is also responsible for ensuring that vessels moving through the port are physically safe. The tough work requires hands-on physical inspections in the dry dock area and knowledge of not only what goes right but what can go wrong. Lt. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies in Hawaii after reported shark attack</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MAUI, Hawaii (AP) - A man has died in Hawaii after a reported shark attack.</p><p>Authorities say shark warning signs were being posted in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died Saturday morning.</p><p>The signs will remain in place until at least noon Sunday. The man's name has not been released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/water-ride-log-carrying-passengers-flips-at-castle-park-in-riverside" title="Three injured as ride malfunctions at Castle Park in Riverside" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/25/loglog_1558830838658_7313562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/25/loglog_1558830838658_7313562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/25/loglog_1558830838658_7313562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/25/loglog_1558830838658_7313562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/25/loglog_1558830838658_7313562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three injured as ride malfunctions at Castle Park in Riverside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were injured, one of them critically, when one of the rides at Castle Park malfunctioned Saturday afternoon. </p><p>The log that carries riders on the Log Ride flipped over during the ride, throwing the riders into the water. Medical crews at the park were able to remove the three people from the water.</p><p>Officials say one of the water pumps used to slow down the log malfunctioned. This resulted in possibly causing a higher than usual traveling speed, since the splash the pump creates wasn't filled up completely.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hundreds-of-strangers-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" title="Hundreds of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family in town" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Spring Grove Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 07:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of strangers showed up to pay their respects to a 90-year-old veteran who was laid to rest on Saturday in Ohio.</p><p>Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati had put out a call to the public after learning that no family members would be attending the funeral of Korean War veteran Hezekiah Perkins.</p><p>"Mr. Perkins prearranged and prepaid his funeral and burial over 20 years, however, all of his family is currently residing out of town," the cemetery staff wrote on Friday. "We are asking any members of our community who are available to attend his burial tomorrow."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hawaii woman found alive with team for fb_1558815205993.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-ford-says-there-can-only-be-one-indiana-jones-and-its-him"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actor Harrison Ford departs the Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull Premiere during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 18 , 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)" title="Harrison Ford Indiana Jones-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walmart-cashier-who-walked-9-miles-to-work-gifted-car-after-officer-posted-about-giving-her-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anita Singleton, a Walmart cashier, was gifted a free car by Matt Bowers (L), after he saw a Facebook post by Slidell Police Officer Brad Peck (R), who wrote about giving her a ride to work. (Photo Credit: Matt Bowers)" title="Bower THUMB_1558742607021.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart cashier who walked 9 miles to work gifted car after officer posted about giving her ride</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 