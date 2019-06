- The location may have slightly changed, but customers say it’s like Pastis never left the Meatpacking District.

The iconic French bistro originally opened at in 1999, but rising rents forced it to close in 2014. It took restaurateurs Stephen Starr and Keith McNally five years to bring it back at its new home, 52 Gansevoort Street, just around the corner from their original location. Happily, little else has changed, including the aged subway tiles and mirrors from the bistro’s previous incarnation.

"We reopened trying to still capture the essence of what we had before, but do something kind of new," said Daryl Dismond, Pastis' maître d′.

More importantly, however, this new edition of Patsis still has man customer’s favorites, splitting the menu 50/50 between old and new dishes.