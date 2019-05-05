< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<article>
<section id="story411218079" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411218079" data-article-version="1.0">How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy</h1>
</header> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/how-trump-tariffs-on-china-mexico-could-hurt-us-economy">PAUL WISEMAN and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG, AP Business Writers </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/how-trump-tariffs-on-china-mexico-could-hurt-us-economy" data-title="How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/how-trump-tariffs-on-china-mexico-could-hurt-us-economy" addthis:title="How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411218079.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411218079");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411218079-405153876"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A shipping container is offloaded from the Hong Kong based CSCL East China Sea container ship at the Port of Oakland on June 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A shipping container is offloaded from the Hong Kong based CSCL East China Sea container ship at the Port of Oakland on June 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411218079-405153876" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A shipping container is offloaded from the Hong Kong based CSCL East China Sea container ship at the Port of Oakland on June 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A shipping container is offloaded from the Hong Kong based CSCL East China Sea container ship at the Port of Oakland on June 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/how-trump-tariffs-on-china-mexico-could-hurt-us-economy">PAUL WISEMAN and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG, AP Business Writers </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411218079" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Ten billion here, ten billion there: President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs on imports to the United States have begun to amount to serious money - and potentially to imperil one of the most resilient economies in American history.</p> <p>Until now, the economy has largely shrugged off damage from Trump's trade wars. Even as the self-proclaimed Tariff Man piled import taxes on everything from Turkish steel to Canadian aluminum to Chinese burglar alarms, the job market has remained sturdy. At 3.6%, the unemployment rate is at its lowest point in a half-century. In July, the expansion that followed the Great Recession will become the longest on records dating to 1854.</p> <p>But over the past month, Trump has made a higher-stakes gamble on the economy's durability. He's more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. He's preparing to tax an additional $300 billion in goods from China, extending his import taxes to everything Beijing sells to the United States.</p> <p>And in a move that alarmed some of his own advisers and caught investors by surprise, Trump said he would impose a 5% tax on Mexican imports starting Monday - a tax that would reach 25% by Oct. 1 if the Mexican government fails to stop a flow of Central American migrants into the United States.</p> <p>Combined, the actions mark a broad escalation of Trump's trade wars. The new tariffs on Chinese and Mexican imports amount to potentially $190 billion a year in new taxes - paid by U.S. importers and typically passed on to consumers. For American households, this means higher prices on fruits and vegetables, autos, electronic components and other necessities. What's more, exporters, especially farmers, can expect to suffer retaliation when China and Mexico hit back with tariffs or other sanctions on exports from the United States.</p> <p>The tariffs inflict other damage that is harder to measure. They generate uncertainty for American businesses over where to buy supplies, sell goods or situate factories and offices. And they rattle investors and undercut consumer and business confidence.</p> <p>Researchers at UBS calculate that a 25% tariff on all Chinese imports would shave a full percentage point from U.S. growth over the next year. The economy grew 2.9% in 2018 and will likely be weaker for 2019. Add a 25% tax on Mexican goods, they say, and the United States could tumble into recession for the first time since 2009.</p> <p>The Federal Reserve has taken notice. Chairman Jerome Powell made clear this week that the Fed is prepared intervene, likely by lowering interest rates, if the trade wars were deemed to threaten the expansion.</p> <p>Still, it's far from sure that Trump's trade conflicts, even if they escalate, will imperil the economy. Pinelopi Goldberg chief economist of the World Bank, and economists Pablo Fajgelbaum of UCLA, Patrick Kennedy of the University of California, Berkeley, and Amit Khandelwal of Columbia University, calculated that the economic loss from the trade wars last year amounted a minuscule 0.04% of gross domestic product - the broadest gauge of economic output. (Their figure doesn't include the latest tariff threats.)</p> <p>One reason is that trade accounts for a surprisingly small portion of the economy. Exports and imports combined equal just 27% of U.S. GDP, the World Bank calculates. The share is lower in only seven other countries, none of them an industrial power like the U.S.</p> <p>Yet despite its modest economic role, trade punches above its weight in American political discourse. Consider the revamped version of the politically contentious North American Free Trade Agreement that the U.S. negotiated last year with Canada and Mexico, one of Trump's policy achievements. Trump said the new pact - the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement - would create jobs and restore America's status as "a manufacturing powerhouse" by drawing factories back to the U.S. from low-wage Mexico.</p> <p>But the independent U.S. International Trade Commission analyzed the new agreement and concluded that it would boost the economy by just $68 billion and add 176,000 jobs over six years - negligible gains in a $21 trillion economy and a job market exceeding 150 million people.</p> <p>Likewise, said Jason Furman, who served as chairman of President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, "to date most of (Trump's) trade war has been too small to have a large aggregate economic impact."</p> <p>That said, Furman warned that if the China tariffs were extended to all products and if tariffs were also imposed on Mexico, "we could start to actually see the trade war in jobs, GDP and other aspects of the economy."</p> <p>Furman, who is now at the Harvard Kennedy School, said he doubts the new tariffs would "tip the United States economy into recession ... but they would certainly help push it in that direction."</p> <p>For months, businesses and investors have largely convinced themselves that Trump would deploy his tariffs only temporarily, as leverage to pry concessions from China, Mexico and others. And just over a month ago, it looked as if the U.S. and China were nearing a resolution in their conflict over Beijing's aggressive push to overtake American technological dominance. But negotiations collapsed - and Trump ramped up tariffs - after the U.S. side accused Beijing of reneging on commitments made earlier in the negotiations.</p> <p>Even more unsettling was Trump's sudden decision to tax Mexican imports. This came less than two weeks after he'd lifted tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum, which had seemed an effort to ease tensions with America's neighbors and persuade their lawmakers to ratify the revamped North American trade agreement.</p> <p>"People were blindsided" by the escalation of tensions with China and Mexico, said Johan Gott, a principal at the consulting firm A.T. Kearney.</p> <p>In the meantime, companies like Playtime Engineering in San Francisco, which designs and sells Blipblox toy music synthesizers assembled in China, is bracing for the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports.</p> <p>"We can't just flip a switch and move to a different factory," said Troy Sheets, a company co-founder. "It would be nice to know where we should be looking to build our future products."</p> <p>Playtime might dodge the tariffs by dropping sales in the United States and relying on customers in Japan and Europe.</p> <p>Likewise, M. Holland, a Chicago-based distributor of thermoplastic resins, said the tariff war is paralyzing its customers, which include automakers and packaging manufacturers. The company has put off decisions on orders, contracts, investment and hiring until it knows how the trade conflicts will shake out, said Dwight Morgan, an executive vice president.</p> <p>For Karla Klingner, CEO of the holding company Palindromes, the conflict is complicating plans to buy a meat processing plant in the Midwest. The operation faces a tariff double-whammy. Its pork goes to Mexico, where workers cut the meat, then returns to America. Crossing the border twice means the pork will likely be hit twice - once by Trump's tariffs and once by Mexico's retaliation.</p> <p>"We're having to put together Plan A, Plan B, Plan C," Klinger said.</p> <p>Some companies had sought to avoid the tariffs on Chinese imports by switching to Mexico only to see Trump hit Mexican imports, too.</p> <p>"There is this creeping sense of paranoia," Gott said. The United States women's national soccer team is one of the favorites to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, but don't expect this year's tournament to be a walk in the park for the US.

With England and France booth looking to lift the trophy this summer, former USWNT defender Danielle Slaton, who will be an analyst on FOX Sports for the games, says that the team will need to hit the ground running.

"They play Thailand first, and then Chile in Paris on June 16. I think they have to find ways to progress and grow against two teams that they absolutely should beat and should score a lot of goals against," Slaton said. I think they have to find ways to progress and grow against two teams that they absolutely should beat and should score a lot of goals against,” Slaton said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/granger-smith-reveals-son-3-has-died" title="Granger Smith reveals son, 3, has died after a 'tragic accident'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granger Smith's youngest son, River, has died." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Granger Smith reveals son, 3, has died after a 'tragic accident'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Granger Smith's youngest son, River, has died. The country music singer-songwriter shared the tragic news about his 3-year-old son in a heartbreaking statement on Thursday.</p><p>"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," Smith wrote. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived."</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/brother-of-slain-emt-yadira-arroyo-joins-fdny-ems" title="Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joel Rosado, the brother of murdered EMT Yadira Arroyo, graduated from the FDNY EMS Academy on Thursday and will wear her badge number." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joel Rosado, the brother of murdered EMT Yadira Arroyo is keeping his sister’s legacy in the FDNY alive. </p><p>Rosado graduated from the FDNY EMS academy on Thursday and will not only work at the same station that his sister did, but will also wear her badge number.</p><p>“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here,” Rosado said. “I don’t even know where I would be right now.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/granger-smith-reveals-son-3-has-died"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Granger%20Smith_1559857486749.jpg_7360776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Granger Smith performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) " title="GETTY Granger Smith_1559857486749.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Granger Smith reveals son, 3, has died after a 'tragic accident'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brother-of-slain-emt-yadira-arroyo-joins-fdny-ems"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_20190606214813"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trial-of-nypd-officer-accused-of-choking-eric-garner-ends"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_disciplinary_trial_of_Daniel_Pantal_0_7360745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYPD_disciplinary_trial_of_Daniel_Pantal_0_20190606213203"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trial of NYPD officer accused of choking Eric Garner ends</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. (Photo by Camping World)" title="flag cms_1558556592911.jpg-400801-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brother-of-slain-emt-yadira-arroyo-joins-fdny-ems" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Brother_of_slain_EMT_Yadira_Arroyo_joins_0_7360949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trial-of-nypd-officer-accused-of-choking-eric-garner-ends" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_disciplinary_trial_of_Daniel_Pantal_0_7360745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_disciplinary_trial_of_Daniel_Pantal_0_7360745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_disciplinary_trial_of_Daniel_Pantal_0_7360745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_disciplinary_trial_of_Daniel_Pantal_0_7360745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_disciplinary_trial_of_Daniel_Pantal_0_7360745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trial of NYPD officer accused of choking Eric Garner ends</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/how-trump-tariffs-on-china-mexico-could-hurt-us-economy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;shipping&#x20;container&#x20;is&#x20;offloaded&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Hong&#x20;Kong&#x20;based&#x20;CSCL&#x20;East&#x20;China&#x20;Sea&#x20;container&#x20;ship&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Port&#x20;of&#x20;Oakland&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Oakland&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-3-students-had-thousands-of-fentanyl-pills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/17/pd%20siren_1537448783748.jpg_6096062_ver1.0_640_360_1539781584125.jpg_6231553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/17/pd%20siren_1537448783748.jpg_6096062_ver1.0_640_360_1539781584125.jpg_6231553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/17/pd%20siren_1537448783748.jpg_6096062_ver1.0_640_360_1539781584125.jpg_6231553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/17/pd%20siren_1537448783748.jpg_6096062_ver1.0_640_360_1539781584125.jpg_6231553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/17/pd%20siren_1537448783748.jpg_6096062_ver1.0_640_360_1539781584125.jpg_6231553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona police: Students had thousands of fentanyl pills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;city&#x20;in&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;has&#x20;filed&#x20;a&#x20;lawsuit&#x20;to&#x20;remove&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;40-foot&#x20;by&#x20;80-foot&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;flag&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;RV&#x20;dealership&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Camping&#x20;World&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 