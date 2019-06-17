A Kansas teen is lucky to be alive, let alone talking and joking around, after he was rushed to the hospital with a 10-inch knife sticking out of his skull . Eli Gregg’s mom, Jimmy, said she was making dinner when she heard her kids playing around outside and what she thought was a scream from her 15-year-old son.

“At first I thought it was just normal, and then he came to the door and when he opened the door it was just blood and he had a piece of metal in his face, and it was really shocking,” Jimmy Gregg, who still isn’t sure exactly what happened, said. “I thought it was a metal rod, and then when he came all the way in the door I could see that it looked like a knife handle or something – and that’s what it was and my immediate thought was to call 911.”

Paramedics rushed the teen to Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas, where doctors saw the potential for damage to the carotid artery in his brain, opening up the possibility for stroke or serious damage, and decided to transfer him to the University of Kansas Health System.