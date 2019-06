- Crews were on the scene of a house explosion in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Bergen County community. The initial report is that it was caused by natural gas.

The incident took place on Abbott Ave. The home was reduced to rubble and fire crews were attempting to put out the flames.

Ridgefield Mayor Anthony Suarez told reporters that one person was at the home but was not hurt in the large blast.

The flames and smoke were still pouring from the scene an hour after the initial explosion. It happened in a residential neighborhood of mostly multi-story homes.