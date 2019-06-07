< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <section id="story411360009" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411360009" data-article-version="1.0">Historic, massive tree collapses in NJ</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/historic-massive-tree-collapses-in-nj">FOX 5 NY STAFF </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411360009.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411360009");f.find("li <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411360009-0">3 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411360009-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411360009-0">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>
<figcaption>
A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)
</figcaption>
</aside> (Rebecca Gower Ferguson) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411360009-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree2_060719_1559921020609_7363636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411360009-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree2_060719_1559921020609.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree3_060719_1559921022864_7363637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411360009-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree3_060719_1559921022864.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411360009-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)" title="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree2_060719_1559921020609_7363636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)" title="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree2_060719_1559921020609.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree3_060719_1559921022864_7363637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)" title="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree3_060719_1559921022864.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)" title="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree2_060719_1559921020609_7363636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. (Rebecca Gower Ferguson)" title="RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree2_060719_1559921020609.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree3_060719_1559921022864_7363637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening. <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A white oak tree believed to be nearly 600 years old and under which a treaty was signed to establish Salem came down Thursday evening.</p><p>Various photos and reports from site of the The Salem Religious Society of Friends cemetery shows the uprooted tree on its side.</p><p>It was not clear why the Salem Oak had collapsed. It was reportedly in deterioration in recent years. Drenching rain had also soaked the ground earlier in the week. </p><p>Photos posted to the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/131125783638004/" target="_blank">Salem County Memories</a> Facebook page showed people gathered around the tree.</p><p>"The Salem Religious Society of Friends burial ground had been her home for centuries," wrote Rebecca Gower Ferguson. "The Quakers oversaw her care and she was lovingly tended to as family matriarch. A careful regiment of preventative care had been provided, which no doubt allowed her age far beyond the typical 200 - 300 year life expectancy for a white oak."</p><p>The tree stood at approximately 103 feet tall and had a circumference of 22 feet, 4 inches. Its crown was about 104 feet.</p><p>In 2016, the NJ Department of Environmental Protection labeled it the largest white oak in the state.</p><p>Quaker John Fenwick, the man who brought the first English settlement to West Jersey in 1675, brokered a treaty with the Lenni Lenape Native American tribe under the branches of the tree.</p><p>Many of Salem's earliest residents are buried in the graveyard under the tree's large branches.</p><p>A diner across the street was named after the tree. The chamber of commerce and the local community college incorporated the image of the tree into their logos.</p> It was reportedly in deterioration in recent years. Drenching rain had also soaked the ground earlier in the week. </p><p>Photos posted to the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/131125783638004/" target="_blank">Salem County Memories</a> Facebook page showed people gathered around the tree.</p><p>"The Salem Religious Society of Friends burial ground had been her home for centuries," wrote Rebecca Gower Ferguson. "The Quakers oversaw her care and she was lovingly tended to as family matriarch. A careful regiment of preventative care had been provided, which no doubt allowed her age far beyond the typical 200 - 300 year life expectancy for a white oak."</p><p>The tree stood at approximately 103 feet tall and had a circumference of 22 feet, 4 inches. It's crown was about 104 feet.</p><p>In 2016, the NJ Department of Environmental Protection labeled it the largest white oak in the state.</p><p>Quaker John Fenwick, the man who brought the first English settlement to West Jersey in 1675, brokered a treaty with the Lenni Lenape Native American tribe under the branches of the tree.</p><p>Many of Salem’s earliest residents are buried in the graveyard under the tree’s large branches.</p><p>A diner across the street was named after the tree. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/west-point-cadet-killed-was-from-nj" title="West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The U.S. Military Academy at West Point identified the cadet killed in a tank rollover accident as West Orange, New Jersey native Christopher J. Morgan.</p><p>The 22-year-old was among a group of cadets taking part in a training exercise when their Light Medium Tactical Vehicle operated by two soldiers overturned Thursday morning.</p><p>Morgan died at the scene.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Morgan, 22, of West Orange, New Jersey. (U.S. Military Academy at West Point)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Military Academy at West Point identified the cadet killed in a tank rollover accident as West Orange, New Jersey native Christopher J. Morgan.</p><p>The 22-year-old was among a group of cadets taking part in a training exercise when their Light Medium Tactical Vehicle operated by two soldiers overturned Thursday morning.</p><p>Morgan died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/carousel-operator-arrested-for-inappropriately-touching-girl" title="Carousel operator arrested for inappropriately touching girl" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Louis Shelton, 50, of King of Prussia, was operating the ride&nbsp;at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on June 5 at approximately 7 p.m. when the assault occurred,&nbsp;said police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Carousel operator arrested for inappropriately touching girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man from Pennsylvania was arrested after he inappropriately touched a girl, 7, aboard a carousel on Long Island.</p><p>Louis Shelton, 50, of King of Prussia, was operating the ride at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on June 5 at approximately 7 p.m. when the assault occurred, said police.</p><p>Shelton was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/father-and-son-warm-hearts-with-gibberish-conversation-1" title="Father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One father might not know what his 19-month-old son is saying, but he seems to know what he means." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elex Michaelson, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One father might not know what his 19-month-old son is saying, but he seems to know what he means.</p><p>We spoke to DJ Pryor as his 19-month-old son Kingston ended up in a full on conversation about the FOX show "Empire." The video has been seen more than 50 million times online.</p><p>"It resonates with people everywhere! <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)" title="Getty_BelmontPreview_060719_1559909733736.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tacticus, War of Will favorites at Belmont Stakes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/NCPD_Louis-Shelton_060719_1559924908024_7363584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Louis&#x20;Shelton&#x2c;&#x20;50&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;King&#x20;of&#x20;Prussia&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;operating&#x20;the&#x20;ride&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;the&#x20;Smith&#x20;Haven&#x20;Mall&#x20;in&#x20;Lake&#x20;Grove&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x20;at&#x20;approximately&#x20;7&#x20;p&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;assault&#x20;occurred&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;said&#x20;police&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Carousel operator arrested for inappropriately touching girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/9-foot-alligator-sneaks-into-florida-homeowners-garage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/gator%20for%20web_1559920738987.png_7363545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/gator%20for%20web_1559920738987.png_7363545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/gator%20for%20web_1559920738987.png_7363545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/gator%20for%20web_1559920738987.png_7363545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/gator%20for%20web_1559920738987.png_7363545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Precision&#x20;Pest&#x20;Defense" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>VIDEO: 9-foot alligator sneaks into Florida homeowner's garage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/historic-massive-tree-collapses-in-nj" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/RebeccaGowerFerguson_Tree1_060719_1559921020583_7363635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;white&#x20;oak&#x20;tree&#x20;believed&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;nearly&#x20;600&#x20;years&#x20;old&#x20;and&#x20;under&#x20;which&#x20;a&#x20;treaty&#x20;was&#x20;signed&#x20;to&#x20;establish&#x20;Salem&#xa0;came&#x20;down&#x20;Thursday&#x20;evening&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Rebecca&#x20;Gower&#x20;Ferguson&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Historic, massive tree collapses in NJ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-and-son-warm-hearts-with-gibberish-conversation-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-man-charged-with-killing-2-gay-men-1-transgender-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devon&#x20;Robinson&#x20;was&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;targeting&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;Detroit&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;LGBTQ&#x20;community&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;murders&#x20;of&#x20;two&#x20;gay&#x20;men&#x2c;&#x20;one&#x20;transgender&#x20;woman&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;25&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Wayne&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 