- The NYPD is investigating a series of attacks on Jews in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn as hate crimes.

As many as six attacks took place in several areas on Monday morning. Many of the victims were reportedly elderly people on their way to religious services.

One of the victims was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with "major trauma" according to reports from the scene.

The NYPD is adding additional police to patrol the area, according to a tweet by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Police ask that if anyone is a victim or has information on the crime to call 800-577-TIPS. Police say that all callers will remain anonymous.